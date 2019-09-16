KIAWAH ISLAND — The No. 19 USC Aiken golf team leads the way after the first day of competition at the Kiawah Island Invitational.
The Pacers shot 12-under 276 through the first 18 holes of play. The Pacers lead Valdosta State by three strokes. Lander and Mount Olive are tied for third after shooting 282.
Dan Sheehan and Leonardo Bono are tied for third place. Each shot 68. Newcomer Leo Johansson stands in 10th place after carding a 69.
Nicholas Poole fired a one-under par, 71. He is tied for 18th.
Lander's Jon Parker holds the individual lead after opening with a 66. He's one shot ahead of Valdosta's Davis Smith, followed by seven golfers tied at 68.
The teams wrap up tournament play Tuesday.