Ridge Spring-Monetta head football coach Brian Smith tweeted out his team's updated, condensed schedule Thursday evening.
It begins with an open date, then launches directly into the six-game Region 3-A slate.
His tweet ended with a message that sums up trying to plan for any sports – or anything in general – during the coronavirus pandemic:
"This schedule is subject to change at any time."
There are plans in place for a return to sports following the South Carolina High School League's vote Wednesday for a proposal pushing back the start of the fall sports season, with a first practice date of Aug. 17.
And those plans may be obsolete tomorrow, or next week, or the week after that.
"It's been a bit of a change," Aiken High athletic director Phillip Blacha said of trying to plan schedules for all fall sports.
Blacha has already gone through a couple of football schedules, and there's still potential non-region games to try to figure out – who gets the all-important home game, and will it even be safe to travel out of the area?
Volleyball and girls' tennis schedules have been redone, as well, as dates have been inverted in order to prioritize those region match-ups that will dictate playoff seeding. Cross country, swimming and girls' golf all have different qualifying dates for state championships, but those have been easier for Blacha and other athletic directors to try to plan.
The debate about the SCHSL's proposal, a calendar-flipping one from Lexington County and a workout-halting one from Greenville County, is far from over. There will be appeals for the two that were voted down, and even the SCHSL's is subject to change as commissioner Jerome Singleton has favored flexibility just in case things don't go as planned.
"The SCHSL plan creates some really tough challenges," said Wagener-Salley football coach and athletic director Willie Fox in a text message. "Putting people in the stands in the fall for football games is going to be a challenge to say the least. It will be very hard to fund our athletic programs without the money generated from football in the fall if we can't have people at the games.
"On the other hand, at least now we have a plan going forward. The kids feel like they have something to work for now."
There's the silver lining. Those dates – Aug. 17 for practice, Aug. 31 and Sept. 11 and 12 for first contests – are at least something to shoot for, something to at least give some hope that's been hard to muster throughout a spring and summer of uncertainty.
Smith addressed his team before the SCHSL meeting Wednesday morning and told them that something was coming – something that was ultimately out of their control, and something that they'd have to adjust to.
"I talked about it with them and just said, 'Hey, whenever we play it's our job to be in shape,'" he said. "Whether a kid can get there right now or not is up to that kid. We talked about because they had the Greenville petition to shut down workouts, and I wanted our kids to know that if they shut down workouts, again, you still have to be in shape."
The old coaching adage goes along the lines of teams working to be the best version of themselves – and that's what will continue, for now in a very scaled-down manner.
"If the appellate panel changes next week, then we've got to go another route," Smith said, referring to the Lexington appeal that will be heard this week. "Again, there's nothing that we can do about it. It's all out of our control. Run and get in shape, and be ready whenever it comes. We'd like to play football when it's safe. Whenever they tell us that's gonna be, we need to be ready to do it."
The Lexington plan, which was voted down 16-1, put the sports considered to be low-risk – like baseball and softball – in the fall and higher-risk sports like football to the winter.
"Personally – I saw a lot of merit in the Lexington One plan," Fox said.
The plan seemed to be picking up steam, at least on social media as other coaches and athletic directors throughout the state voiced their agreement. However, like any other plan there are pros and cons.
"It's kind of a double-edged sword," said Smith. "Lexington puts football in late January, and I saw where that could work because it was only overlapping basketball state championship week and it would've overlapped spring. But, at the same time, if we could play football in the fall I sure would hate to not play football in the fall and then get to the spring and something happens."
The SCHSL plan has a little bit of wiggle room, as Singleton pointed out, because there are still a couple of available weeks for rescheduling in case there are any postponements – and that could be virus-related or weather-related, like if there's a hurricane or flooding, for the outdoor sports.
In a larger region like 3-A, in which Fox and Smith both coach, any week lost could be costly. With region play prioritized in order to set playoff brackets, what happens if those bigger regions don't have enough time to play a full round-robin?
Of course, the what-ifs outnumber everything else at this point, which is part of why Blacha liked the leeway offered by the Lexington plan.
"I, honestly, and I think a lot of people actually liked the proposal," he said. "I think it was kind of like how our society has gone, in the way of where we're slowly opening up. I think if we played the low-risk sports, I think that would be pretty good because that's exactly how society is opening up."
Blacha also pointed out that sports like baseball and softball have travel leagues occurring right now, which could strengthen Lexington's appeal.
However, there's also the potential for another spike and shutdown in the fall, and if those sports are moved then they'll have lost two consecutive seasons due to the virus.
That's something that scares Smith, because he saw how it unfolded in the spring – players working and working and working and then not getting the chance to play.
But, as Blacha said, there are still some districts within the state that still haven't had the chance to start their summer workouts – plus the ones, like Aiken County, that have already had to take a week or more off. He said it's a big concern that there are schools that may not even start Phase 1 of the return to sports, but then the practices are a full go in mid-August and those phases don't even matter anymore.
That creates a health risk in terms of heat acclimation and the strength and conditioning that they've missed all summer – and that's still nowhere near the biggest health concern athletic directors, coaches and administrators have to worry about.
"You don't want to be the school who willingly sacrifices a bunch of kids or coaches or families because you're valuing a ball more than everything else," Blacha said. "That's kind of where I'm at. Yes, I love sports. It's kind of why I took the job of being athletic director, because it's a passion of mine. It's what I love doing. I love the kids. I love the coaches. I love the families and the involvement of everything. I love the lessons you learn from it.
"At the same time, I'm also worried about the safety and well-being of our students, student-athletes, student-athletes' parents, students' parents, coaches, coaches' families. I'm worried about all of those different facets to it, and I think that's probably the hardest part. You don't want anything to happen."
That makes it tough to even worry that much about sports when there's still so much uncertainty about if or when schools will be able to safely open.
"I know that we're coaches, but a lot of us are not coaches first – we're teachers first, and then coaches," Blacha said. "So I think for us it's more important that we can get our kids in front of us so we can have the conversations that we've missed out on for the last six months, and so we can help guide them in some type of way and bring back a normalcy to everybody. I still stand with this statement, that we need to see how school is going to happen before we get to athletics."
As a coach and athletic director, he knows the important of athletics – but he also knows how important activities like NJROTC, marching band, chorus, art, culinary arts and others are to students and communities. How they can still enjoy these programs while maintaining social distancing is just as important as determining how high-risk sports like wrestling or competitive cheer – or even low-risk ones like cross country and swimming – could take place safely.
In the meantime, teams that are able will continue their strength and conditioning as they build toward a date that, like Smith's football schedule, is subject to change at any time.
"All we can do is get in shape," he said. "So, let's lift weights and run and be in shape. When they tell us we can put the helmet on, we're gonna put the helmet on. When they tell us we can throw a ball, we're gonna throw a ball. When we can start practicing football, we're gonna practice football. I don't know when that's gonna be, but we are prepared for Aug. 17 to be the first day."