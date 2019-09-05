South Aiken (0-2) at Strom Thurmond (1-1)
Last time they played
South Aiken defeated Strom Thurmond 14-0 on Aug. 31, 2018.
Players to watch
South Aiken
- E.J. Hickson, QB. Hickson threw three touchdown passes and took care of the football in last week's loss to Lakeside. The next step is to complete his fakes and connect on those key third-down throws to extend drives.
- Dallas McKeever, WR/DB. McKeever had a strong game on both sides of the ball last week and should keep plenty busy against Strom Thurmond's defensive backs and receivers.
- The offensive line. This group did better in protecting Hickson on passing downs, but the run game still hasn't quite gotten off the ground.
Strom Thurmond
- Jay Baker, WR. Baker was quarterback Jequan Harris' go-to target last week with five catches for 116 yards and a touchdown.
- Jequan Harris, QB. Harris accounted for six touchdowns in Strom Thurmond's most recent victory.
- Stephon Morris, LB. Morris is coming off of a 10-tackle performance. He also forced a fumble in the previous game.
Keys to the game
South Aiken head coach Chris Hamilton wants to see his team play a physical football game – it all comes down to blocking and tackling, after all, and he'd like to see his team take a step forward in both of those categories. The consistency hasn't yet gotten there in the run game, and Hamilton is hoping for his linemen to develop as run blockers to get that part of the offense to where it needs to be. The defense needs to tackle Harris when they have the opportunities and not let him extend plays.
The Strom Thurmond defense will have to continue its strong play and continue creating turnovers. The Rebels have forced 10 turnovers through two games. The passing game will have to continue the trend it set last week to help keep the South Aiken defense on its toes and avoid allowing the T-Breds to key in on the run game.
Greenwood (1-1) at Aiken (0-2)
Last time they played
Greenwood defeated Aiken 35-21 on Aug. 31, 2018.
Players to watch
Greenwood
- The Quarterbacks. Greenwood played both Brett Spearman and Daylan Rappley at quarterback last week in a loss to Gaffney. The both present a threat when in as the signal caller.
- Ahmari Coats, WR. Coats was one of the bright spots for Greenwood in last week's loss.
Aiken
- Charvis Jones, ATH. Jones has done a bit of everything for the Hornets so far this season.
- The defensive line. Applying pressure early and often will be key prevent whoever is lined up at quarterback from getting into a grove.
Keys to the game
Aiken will have to cut down on the costly turnovers this week. Fumbles ruined a few promising drives in its game against Strom Thurmond. The offense will look to build on the momentum it picked up last week, however. The Hornets were able to move the ball a bit through the air and on the ground. The defense will have to contend with a Greenwood offense which can give different looks. The Eagles have played two different quarterbacks this season.
North Augusta (1-1) at Grovetown (1-1)
Last time they played
North Augusta defeated Grovetown 31-6 on Aug. 31, 2018.
Players to watch
North Augusta
- Jacari Buckson, RB. Buckson surpassed 100 yards and scored a touchdown in last week's 14-7 win over Evans.
- Charles Hammond, DL. Hammond creates havoc up front for the Yellow Jackets and
- The offensive line. This group will have its hands full trying to neutralize the 6-foot-4, 252-pound Simeon Barrow Jr.
Grovetown
- Simeon Barrow Jr., DL. The Michigan State commit is a big-time disruptor up front, especially against an offense still seeking consistency.
- Kori Bryant, QB. Bryant threw two touchdowns last week against Midland Valley and can hurt defenses when the Warriors go run-pass option.
Keys to the game
North Augusta head coach Brian Thomas wants to see his team doing a better job of executing the fundamentals and adjusting when necessary, and Barrow could seriously complicate matters if he's able to apply pressure from his defensive end position. The Yellow Jackets scored twice in the second half last week to beat Evans after six scoreless quarters to open the season, so the offense is trending in the right direction. North Augusta's defense kept Evans out of the end zone all night, and now they'll look to keep Bryant contained.
C.A. Johnson (0-2) at Fox Creek (0-1)
Last time they played
Fox Creek defeated C.A. Johnson 33-6 on Aug. 31, 2018.
Players to watch
C.A. Johnson
- Daveion Goodwin, DB. The 5-foot-10 senior should be tested by Fox Creek's passing game.
- Ja'Quarius Shaw, OL/DL. The 285-pounder could cause problems on both lines for the Hornets.
Fox Creek
- Jadon Johnson, QB. Johnson accounted for 220 yards of offense and three touchdowns last week, and the sophomore is only getting started.
- Deavion Scales, WR. The 6-foot senior is a reliable target with the ability to win jump balls and stretch defenses on deep routes.
- CJ Tillman, DL. Tillman is the leader up front defensively, and that group will be looking to bounce back after last week's loss.
Keys to the game
Fox Creek showed lots of promise offensively in the first half of last week's 42-20 loss to Wagener-Salley. Johnson and the Predators have the ability to make explosive plays, and those could be plentiful Friday against a C.A. Johnson team that's allowed 83 points through two games – Jatonious Butler scored three times against the Hornets last year. The Predators' defense didn't make the necessary adjustments last week, so head coach LaFayette Stewart will be looking for an improved effort from that group this week.
Ridge Spring-Monetta (0-2) at Whitmire (1-1)
Last time they played
Ridge Spring-Monetta defeated Whitmire 38-6 on Aug. 31, 2018.
Players to watch
Ridge Spring-Monetta
- Cameron Davis, OL/DL. The lines will dictate which way this game goes, and Davis is a senior leader on the offensive and defensive fronts.
- Tray Dean, DL/RB. Dean has a team-high 19 tackles and four tackles for loss this season, and he and Davis both bring valuable experience up front against a tricky opponent.
- Collier Sullivan, RB/LB. Sullivan has 137 rush yards and a touchdown through two games. Last year against Whitmire, he rushed for 159 yards and three scores on 16 carries.
Whitmire
- Cason English, QB/DB. The Wolverines don't throw it much, but they'll follow up a long string of run plays by trying to sneak a pass behind a drawn-in defense. English went 3-for-4 for 91 yards and a touchdown in last week's win over Great Falls.
- Jaquan Tindell-White, RB/LB. Tindell-White rushed for 109 yards on 16 carries last week.
Keys to the game
This is the first of eight consecutive games against Class A opponents for Ridge Spring-Monetta, which in recent years has used this game as a springboard to success. Discipline defensively is always important against Whitmire, which feeds opposing defenses a steady diet of power and misdirection runs. The Trojans will need their defensive linemen to play well to free up their young linebackers, who have to play their assignments and make tackles. RS-M's offense didn't produce a ton in the first two games against Class AA opponents, so this will be the Trojans' first opportunity to see how their young offensive line performs on more equal footing.
Eau Claire (0-2) at Wagener-Salley (2-0)
Last time they played
Wagener-Salley defeated Eau Claire 58-6 on Aug. 31, 2018.
Players to watch
Eau Claire
- Larry Bailey, DB/LB. Bailey had eight tackles and an interception in last week's 35-0 loss to Hunter-Kinard-Tyler.
- Joseph Jackson, WR/DB. Jackson had four tackles for loss and a sack last week.
Wagener-Salley
- Nigel Brown, OL/LB. Brown helped pave the way for 316 rushing yards last week and starred on defense against Fox Creek.
- Kevin Jackson, RB/DB. Jackson rushed for 146 yards and three touchdowns last week.
- Ethan Stroman, RB/LB. Stroman delivered punishing runs and hits for the War Eagles last week.
Keys to the game
The War Eagles overcame adversity last week against Fox Creek despite being down three offensive linemen due to injury. That didn't seem to derail the offense at all, and this week they face an Eau Claire team they rushed for 320 yards and scored 58 points against last season. The defense pitched a shutout over the last 2½ quarters last week against an explosive Fox Creek offense, and the War Eagles' offense took advantage of the times the Predators missed their assignments. Look for Wagener-Salley to dictate the tempo and impose its will against an Eau Claire team that has been outscored 83-6 through two games this season.
BYE: Midland Valley, Williston-Elko