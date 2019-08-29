Aiken at Strom Thurmond
Last time they played
Strom Thurmond defeated Aiken 27-21 on Aug. 24, 2018.
Players to watch
Aiken
- Charvis Jones, ATH. Jones showed his athleticism again last week, returning a kickoff for the Hornets only score.
- Devlin Hill, WR/DB. Hill and the Hornets secondary will be tested by the Rebels passing game.
- Talik Jones, LB. Jones applied pressure to the quarterback effectively last week and made multiple tackles for loss.
Strom Thurmond
- B.J. Williams, DE. Williams was one of the players head coach Antwaun Hillary said really stood out in the opening game.
- Devron Williams, LB. Williams made nine tackles on the defensive side, scored two touchdowns on offense and handled the punting duties for the Rebels.
- Allen Wiliams, DB. Williams intercepted two passes in the opener against Saluda.
Keys to the game
Aiken High will need to get its offense going this week after being held at bay by Chester a week ago. Part of that solution could be the Hornets' defense figuring out a way to keep Rebels struggling in one of the areas Hillary said his team needs to be better at this week — third down conversions — and putting the offense in favorable field position. Strom Thurmond looks to continue its strong effort on defense. The team forced six turnovers against a strong Saluda passing threat in the opener last week.
Midland Valley at Grovetown
Last time they played
Grovetown defeated Midland Valley 24-13 on Aug. 24, 2018.
Players to watch
Midland Valley
- Harper Puckett, QB. Puckett has a poise about him that will certainly help the Mustangs' offense in this game.
- Charlie Bussey, WR. Bussey provides a big target for Puckett. He's shown the ability to go up and get the ball in tight coverage.
- Offensive line. The linemen will have their work cut out for them this week going against a physical Grovetown defensive front.
Grovetown
- Simeon Barrow, DE. At 6-foot-4 and 255 pounds, the highly sought lineman with multiple Division I offers will be a big factor.
- Kori Bryant, QB. Bryant is an experienced leader for the Grovetown offense.
Keys to the game
The Midland Valley offensive line needs to be solid. Grovetown's front four features a few playmakers who can blow up plays in the backfield. With Midland Valley having a balanced approach on offense it will be crucial for the line to be sharp in both run and pass blocking. The defense will have to contend with Bryant, who is an effective passer, who has the ability to improvise.
South Aiken at Lakeside
Last time they played
Lakeside defeated South Aiken 35-18 on Aug. 24, 2018.
Players to watch
South Aiken
- EJ Hickson, QB. Last week wasn't the ideal opener for Hickson as the starting quarterback, so he'll be looking for a big-time bounce-back in Week 1.
- Aaron Mazzell, LB. Mazzell spent a good bit of time in Greenwood's backfield last week, with four tackles for loss and a safety.
- The offensive line. There's lots of youth and inexperience up front alongside Caleb Eichelberger, so this will be another opportunity for them to mold into the type of group that's been a big strength for South Aiken under head coach Chris Hamilton.
Lakeside
- John Arneman, LB. The senior linebacker leads a group that doesn't necessarily do anything flashy, but they're consistent.
- Jaden Taylor, QB. Taylor simply makes plays with the ball in his hands – the Panthers' quarterback was also their leading rusher last year.
Keys to the game
Hamilton will be looking for the T-Breds to fix their own issues – especially turnovers – that plagued them in last week's 21-2 loss to Greenwood. It will be as simple as executing their offensive principles – Hamilton is very confident in the defense, which he said is already playing at a very high level to open the season. There won't be any surprises from Lakeside – the Panthers are solid defensively, and Taylor will have plenty of opportunities to make plays.
Wagener-Salley at Fox Creek
Last time they played
Fox Creek defeated Wagener-Salley 19-12 on Aug. 24, 2018.
Players to watch
Wagener-Salley
- Jhuatieq Davis, DL/RB. In last week's 46-2 win over Pelion, Davis had eight tackles for loss, forced two fumbles, recovered one, rushed for a touchdown and was successful on two two-point conversions.
- Kevin Jackson, RB/DB. The speedster is a threat to score any time he touches the ball, especially when the War Eagles' hulking offensive line is playing with confidence and a mean streak.
- Westin Williams, DL/TE. Williams routinely sets up shop in opposing backfields, and last week he had 15 tackles (eight for loss), a sack and three forced fumbles.
Fox Creek
- Jatonious Butler, ATH. Butler established himself last year as a player who can score from anywhere on the field, and he has big goals heading into his senior season.
- Blake Shealy, OL/DL. Shealy is part of a big, physical line at Fox Creek – one that will be a good test for Wagener-Salley's linemen, and vice versa.
- CJ Tillman, DL. Tillman leads the defense from up front, and this week he'll be counted on to help solve the War Eagles' single-wing offense.
Keys to the game
Wagener-Salley is playing with a ton of confidence, and that will only continue if the War Eagles are able to keep the Predators' dangerous skill-position players from finding open space. Fox Creek has burners all over the field, and that athleticism could lead to big gains and momentum swings. Physicality up front will be key – the War Eagles are menacing on both lines, and they're in for a quality test from a Predators team with size and experience in those same spots.
Silver Bluff at Williston-Elko
Last time they played
Silver Bluff defeated Williston-Elko 56-10 on Aug. 24, 2018.
Players to watch
Silver Bluff
- Darius Johnson, QB. Johnson will take over at quarterback this season.
- Donovan Bush, LB. Bush was one of the Bulldogs' leading tacklers last season. He made 137 tackles and 23 tackles for loss.
- JaCory Tanksley, DB. Tanksley's athleticism will help out a lot in the secondary.
Williston-Elko
- AJ Chandler, WR/DB. Chandler proved last week why he's worthy of double coverage with 190 yards and a touchdown against Barnwell. All eyes will be on him when the Blue Devils have the ball.
- The offensive line. This also includes the defensive front, with a few guys playing both ways, but a big key for Williston-Elko is to establish the run game. This group will be under a magnifying glass against another big, physical opponent.
- Tres Rimes, QB. Rimes passed for 224 yards and a touchdown, and he ran for a score. He's a tough player who can put some zip on the ball, and his decision-making will be key if the Silver Bluff brings pressure.
Keys to the game
Williston-Elko needs to get the run game going – that didn't happen last week against an imposing Barnwell defense, but the Blue Devils can't become one-dimensional. Additionally, the offensive line and running backs will need to do their part in pass protection – the passing game is dangerous, but the blockers need to keep Rimes' jersey clean as much as they can. Williston-Elko head coach Derek Youngblood especially wants to see his team do something to limit Bush, who was unblockable in last year's meeting.
Silver Bluff's offense will also need to establish the run game. The Bulldogs have a few options to carry the ball starting with Johnson, but it will be the first big test for the young offensive line which features only one senior.
Ridge Spring-Monetta at Saluda
Last time they played
Saluda defeated Ridge Spring-Monetta 55-12 on Aug. 24, 2018.
Players to watch
Ridge Spring-Monetta
- Cameron Davis, OL/DL. Davis is the leader on the offensive line and is a formidable presence on the defensive front. He had five tackles (two for loss) and forced a fumble last week against Batesburg-Leesville.
- Tray Dean, DL. Dean had eight tackles and two tackles for loss last week, and he could have a huge impact as a pass rusher against a Saluda team that likes to throw the ball.
- Collier Sullivan, RB. Sullivan had 56 yards on 16 carries against Batesburg-Leesville and added five tackles and a fumble recovery on defense. He can have a big game if the offensive line can create gaps.
Saluda
- Noah Bell, QB. Bell passed for 197 yards and rushed for 66 more to go along with three touchdowns in last week's last-second win over Strom Thurmond.
- Dallan Wright, WR. Wright caught eight passes last week for 110 yards and two scores, including one with no time left on the clock.
Keys to the game
Ridge Spring-Monetta head coach Brian Smith wants to see continued improvement from a team with young players starting on both lines and at linebacker. Specifically, he'd like to see the Trojans cut down on their turnovers and penalties, and they've got to cash in once they reach the red zone – they made two trips inside the Batesburg-Leesville 5-yard line and came away with no points in last week's storm-shortened 21-0 loss. RS-M has earned a reputation as a physical football team, and Smith wants his players to show why this week.