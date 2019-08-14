What he's done
Hill ran for more than 1,000 yards in his first season as the starter. He averaged 87.6 yards per game and ran for more than 100 yards in three games. He earned Player of the Week once last season and was in the running for the award on multiple other occasions.
Why he's here
He's had games like the one against Aiken High last season, when he carried the ball 36 times for 224 yards and two touchdowns. Despite it becoming evident the Rebels were going to run the ball over and over again, the Aiken defense couldn't stop Hill from rattling off 6.2 yards per carry in that game.
His other big moment came against Midland Valley, when he ran the ball only 12 times, but picked up nearly 10 yards per carry and scored 3 touchdowns.
What to expect
Bigger and better performances.
"This year I've just set goals to do better than I did last year and make my team better. Those are the goals I set this year," Hill said.
This has the potential to be a big year for Strom Thurmond and Hill in particular.