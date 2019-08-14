What he's done
Sanders has accumulated just shy of 2,000 yards of total offense during his career at South Aiken, including 1,084 last year in a new role as the T-Breds' starting quarterback. He's proven to be a tough runner and a reliable receiver since emerging as a go-to threat as a sophomore.
Why he's here
Sanders is making the move back to the wide receiver/tight end/H-back position from before in a move head coach Chris Hamilton thinks will make the T-Breds more dynamic offensively. Of course, Sanders' running ability means he could also line up in the backfield at times. An all-region football player and all-state baseball player, Sanders' athleticism has already drawn offers from several Division I programs.
What to expect
Expect Sanders to be quarterback E.J. Hickson's best friend this season. At 6-foot-4 and 240 pounds with speed, Sanders is a big matchup problem in a pass-catching role – and he has the power to be just as dangerous as a runner.
"I think, being a senior, overall I still want to be able to lead the offense. I want to do it, lead by example, everything like that," he said. "Just kind of take over the game however I can, do my role, block, run routes, catch the ball, do whatever I can that's best for the offense."