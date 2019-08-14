What he's done
Harris has led the Rebels' offense to two successful seasons and a region championship last season. He passed for 1,070 yards and 11 touchdowns and carried the ball 152 times for 905 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Why he's here
Harris is without a doubt the leader of one of the area's teams with the most promise heading into the season. He's grown a lot from the kid who took over the starting job as a sophomore. He's consistently one of the top performers each week.
There's always a chance Harris can have a 100-yard rushing game or a 100-yard passing game. He and the Rebels' offense adapt well to matchups.
Harris recently received his first offer from St. Andrews University, and there are likely more to come his way.
What to expect
Strom Thurmond head coach Antwaun Hillary said every time he's had a three-year starter at quarterback, the Rebels have had a pretty good season. Harris will likely be no exception. He has all the tools to rush for more than 1,000 yards and pass for more than 1,000 yards.