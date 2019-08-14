What he's done
Buckson was a first-team All-Aiken Standard selection at running back last year as a sophomore, as he proved that he was a more than capable runner to fill in following the graduation of Derius Gibson. He burst onto the scene with 167 yards and a touchdown on 14 carries against Thomson in the season opener, and he eclipsed 1,000 yards rushing for the season.
Why he's here
Now it's time to see what Buckson can do for an encore. Head coach Brian Thomas said Buckson has worked even harder heading into this season, and he can team with quarterback Bradley Godwin to form another dangerous 1-2 punch at North Augusta.
What to expect
Expect Buckson to play with confidence after all of that extra time in the weight room and on the field in the offseason. The carries should come early and often for the junior, and so should the yards.
"Jacari's such a great kid. He's worked all year, all season, the summer he's been here religiously. Believe it or not, he's gotten better. He's only gonna be a junior, and I think he gets overlooked a little bit," Thomas said. "He had over 1,500 yards last year with all those guys we had. I look for big things out of him again this year. He's become vocal, becoming a leader, and that's good to see it out of a junior. The kids respect him. They respect his work ethic, and that's the biggest thing."