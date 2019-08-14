What he's done
Hammond was an All-Aiken Standard selection last year on the defensive line after recording 72.5 tackles, 14 tackles for loss and 8.5 sacks. He was a terrorizing edge rusher up front, which only made things worse for opposing offenses considering the linebackers behind him at the next level.
Why he's here
With those linebackers signing letters of intent to play college football, it's Hammond's turn to be the star of the North Augusta defense. He's added weight to his 6-foot-4 frame, and scouts are taking notice. He's received invites to recruiting camps and the interest from college coaches has intensified.
What to expect
Expect the recruiting visits and scholarship offers to roll in if Hammond produces like he did last year. He'll have plenty of opportunities against quality opponents, especially if the Yellow Jackets make another deep playoff run.
"I expect a lot of leadership out of Charles. Charles is getting a lot of interest, and he's got to play to that potential," said North Augusta head coach Brian Thomas. "I tell him all that stuff's good and fine and dandy, but you've got to play up to it. Not talk about it, but play to it. He did have a good year for us last year. He was a strong point, just setting the edge for us on that side. Hopefully he'll continue to have an even better year this year."