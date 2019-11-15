STROM THURMOND 42, CHERAW 7
JOHNSTON — Strom Thurmond head coach Antwaun Hillary couldn't help but feel great at the end of Friday night's game against Cheraw. His Rebels struck early and often and put on a defensive clinic.
It resulted in a 42-7 blowout of Cheraw, and a trip to the third round of the Class AAA playoffs for the first time in Hillary's tenure as the head coach.
"I'm extremely excited for our kids," Hillary said. "They deserve it. Our seniors are a special group. I've been saying that since day one, and I'm excited about the opportunity they have next week."
Strom Thurmond (10-2) will host May River in the third round.
Friday's game was more of the usual for Strom Thurmond.
Jequan Harris got things going with his legs first, rushing for an 11-yard touchdown to cap a drive which was sparked by his 40-yard run a few plays earlier.
Then the defense made a big play. Devron Williams intercepted a pass and returned it for a touchdown.
Jay Baker got in on the action in the second quarter on a 39-yard touchdown reception to give his team a three-touchdown lead late in the second quarter.
Harris finished the game with 111 yards passing and 98 yards rushing. Baker surpassed the 1,000 yard mark on the season with his 86 yards on three catches.
It was the defense, however, that had Hillary singing its praises after the game. The Rebels held the Braves' normally pass-heavy offense to 94 yards through the air, and Shrine Bowl receiver Jalen Coit barely got any touches. The defense also answered Hillary's challenge to not let the Braves run downhill. Cheraw's biggest gains on the ground and only touchdown came late in the fourth.
"I'm just excited about our defense," Hillary said. "This time of the year, that's what wins games."
Mike Robinson, who made an interception to end the Braves' most promising drive, opened the second half by taking the opening kickoff 82 yards for a touchdown.
Stanley Hill and Thaddeus Burton added rushing touchdowns in the fourth quarter.
"We know we've got to play our A game and it can go either way," Hillary said of the next round. "We're going to bring our A game. I promise you that."