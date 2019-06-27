Another head coaching vacancy in Aiken County has been filled.

The Aiken County School District officially announced Brian Smith will be the new head football coach at Ridge Spring-Monetta.

Smith takes over after Kenny Lipsey took a position as an assistant coach at Swansea.

Smith, a Midland Valley High graduate, has held previous coaching jobs in the area. He was the head coach at Strom Thurmond High School and helped lead the Rebels to a state championship appearance in 1995.

He's also held head coaching jobs at several other high schools and North Greenville University. He most recently served as the offensive coordinator at Eastside High School in Taylors.

“Ridge Spring-Monetta High School has had a very good football program over the years,” Smith said in a press release. “They are very hard-nosed and tough, and they have really good kids who work hard and play well and they have had a lot of success. Coaching in a smaller community and coaching a team that has had success over the years really drew me to this opportunity. I am really excited to get to work with the coaches and players.”

Ridge Spring-Monetta went 7-5 overall last season – 5-2 in region play – and advanced to the second round of the playoffs.

“We are going to hit the ground running and work hard to reach our goals,” Smith said. “I just told the team that it’s late, but we are all in this boat together so let’s get to work. We have a lot of teaching to do, but we don’t want to go so fast that we miss things.”