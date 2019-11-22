MAY RIVER 21, STROM THURMOND 17
JOHNSTON — It became evident to Strom Thurmond early on Friday night that May River was going to run the ball often with quarterback Ahmad Green and running back Donovan Ling.
Figuring out a way to stop that rushing attack proved to be the difficult part for the Rebels, and when they did they couldn’t take advantage on offense in a 21-17 loss to the Sharks in the third round of the Class AAA playoffs.
Strom Thurmond’s late game drive came up short when it was stopped on fourth-and-1 from the May River 25 with under a minute to play.
“Our kids fought their butt off. I’m just so proud of them,” Strom Thurmond head coach Antwaun Hillary said. “I don’t know if it was a bobbled snap or maybe my quarterback saw something down there late. I felt like we had them out-leveraged to that left side and if we could’ve given the ball to a running back, we had a shot.”
May River came with a heavy dose of the run game, and it was effective. Green carried the ball 29 times for 137 yards and three touchdowns, and Green added 94 rushing yards on 14 carries.
“That’s a powerful offense. That quarterback is a dynamic player, but I thought (our defense) did a good job just battling. We ended up getting two stops when we needed them, and that’s all you can ask for. I’m proud of my defensive coordinator and how he kept his composure.”
The Sharks kept the Rebels’ defense on the field for a majority of the first half and kept the ball out of the hands of the Rebels’ offense. They put together two lengthy scoring drives which ate up a good chunk of the clock. The Rebels got into scoring position late in the second quarter but stalled at the Sharks 1-yard line. Hunter Bledsoe’s field goal attempt from the right hash went wide right as time expired in the first half, keeping the score 14-3
The Rebels offense got some momentum going in the second quarter when Stanley Hill got rolling, scoring two touchdowns – one from 24 yards out and another from 6.
Jequan Harris finished the game with 130 passing yards and 82 rushing yards. Hill ran for 63 yards.
“May River earned that win,” Hillary said. “We just didn’t do enough”