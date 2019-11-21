Lamar (9-2) at Wagener-Salley (11-0)
Last time they played
Lamar defeated Wagener-Salley 37-18 on Nov. 23, 2018, in the third round of the Class A playoffs.
Players to watch
Lamar
- Cam Galloway, QB. Galloway isn't asked to throw it much – though he is a capable passer – but he's a dangerous runner and has a firm command of the offense.
- JiaQuell James, RB. James is another dangerous rushing option for the Silver Foxes.
- J.J. Langley, ATH. The Silver Foxes' senior can play linebacker, receiver, or even quarterback if needed.
Wagener-Salley
- Jhuatieq Davis, DL/RB. Ten of Davis' 15 tackles last week happened behind the line of scrimmage, giving him 45 tackles for loss this season. He's carried the ball 24 times for 264 yards and four touchdowns.
- Kevin Jackson, RB/DB. Jackson ran the ball 10 times for 184 yards and two touchdowns last week. This season, he's rushed for 1,120 yards and 14 touchdowns on 100 carries.
- Ethan Stroman, LB/RB. Stroman rushed for 80 yards and two touchdowns, returned an interception for a score and made 10 tackles (four for loss) last week. He's rushed for 430 yards and eight touchdowns this season, and he's made 24 tackles for loss.
Keys to the game
This game is going to be a war in the trenches, which suits Wagener-Salley perfectly – it suits Lamar perfectly, too. War Eagles head coach Willie Fox said watching the Silver Foxes on film was like looking into a mirror – some things aren't exactly the same stylistically, but it's an identical end result. Wagener-Salley will have the size advantage up front, which is nothing new for the War Eagles but will be unusual for Lamar. However, just like in plenty of other games this season, the War Eagles' linemen know they can't simply show up and win by being big – they have to play big, too. Defensively, Wagener-Salley loves to take away whatever the opposing offense does best. Lamar's top four rushers have combined for nearly 2,500 yards and 35 touchdowns out of the spread, so the War Eagles will count on a defense that's allowed 49.7 yards per game this season to come up big once again. The Silver Foxes' defense didn't allow a first down, much less a point, in last week's win over Ware Shoals. Simply put, this is strength vs. strength. This is a different Wagener-Salley team than the one that went up to Lamar and lost in the third round last year, and the War Eagles have had redemption on their minds ever since. After all that waiting, now they have their shot on their home field.
Ridge Spring-Monetta (8-4) at Blackville-Hilda (9-2)
Last time they played
Blackville-Hilda defeated Ridge Spring-Monetta 42-14 on Oct. 11, 2019.
Players to watch
Ridge Spring-Monetta
- Tray Dean, DL/DB. Dean made 16 tackles (three for loss) last week. Dean leads the Trojans in tackles (106), tackles for loss (19) and sacks (six).
- Remedee Leaphart, QB. Leaphart rushed for 89 yards last week. He's accounted for 1,843 yards of total offense and 25 touchdowns this season.
- Collier Sullivan, RB/LB. Sullivan rushed for 183 yards and two touchdowns on 19 carries last week to go along with 14 tackles. This season, he's rushed for 1,345 yards and 18 touchdowns, caught two touchdowns and made 86 tackles.
Blackville-Hilda
- Adonis Davis, QB/LB. Davis was injured in the teams' previous meeting but returned in time for the Hawks' Oct. 25 game against Williston-Elko.
- Daylan Dickerson, RB. Dickerson had a team-high 109 rushing yards in the Hawks' second-round win over McBee.
- Ahmad Smith, DL. In the teams' previous meeting, Smith made seven tackles, forced a fumble and returned a fumble for a touchdown.
Keys to the game
This game may quite possibly be won by whichever team has the upper hand in the "extras", like the kicking game and the turnover battle. Blackville-Hilda scored three defensive touchdowns in the teams' previous meeting to turn a tight contest early into a blowout. Both quarterbacks were injured that night, but both are back to lead their respective offenses. Trojans head coach Brian Smith wants to see his team play better on the offensive and defensive lines this time, and if they do this should be a good, physical battle. Leaphart's return for the Trojans changes everything for the offense, and it gives Sullivan a chance to flourish without the defense focusing entirely on him. Both teams are riding win streaks, the Hawks with six straight under their belts and the Trojans with four in a row dating back to the loss in the previous meeting. RS-M's roster has plenty of veteran contributors who have been a part of past playoff runs, which could be a difference-maker against a Blackville-Hilda team that hasn't experienced as much postseason success lately. With a berth in the Upper State title game at stake, Smith wants to see his players go after every ball – if it's available to be taken, then they need to go get it.
Timberland (9-2) at Barnwell (12-0)
Last time they played
Barnwell defeated Timberland 32-6 on Nov. 23, 2018, in the third round of the Class AA playoffs.
Players to watch
Timberland
- James Alston, QB. Alston passed for 155 yards and a touchdown last week.
- Jaylin Richardson, WR. Richardson hauled in a 76-yard touchdown catch last week to give the Wolves momentum.
- Matthew Williamson, RB. Williamson scored in the Wolves' second-round victory.
Barnwell
- Dallyon Creech, RB/WR/DB. Creech scored three times in last year's meeting between the two teams.
- Craig Pender, QB. Pender passed for 160 yards and three touchdowns in the previous meeting.
- Deshawn Watson, LB/TE. Watson has been a pest to offenses all season. He has nearly 150 tackles and 21 tackles for loss.
Keys to the game
The two teams are familiar, having met in the same third round of the playoffs last season. Not much has changed in either team's scheme. Barnwell will again rely on its physicality up front as it has all season long. The Warhorses have been able to pound out yardage on the ground and utilize the passing game effectively to mix things up. Timberland will be looking to clean up some of the miscues from its second-round game, when three turnovers stalled the offense early. They won't be able to afford those types of mistakes against an aggressive Barnwell defense.
May River (9-2) at Strom Thurmond (10-2)
Last time they played
This is the first meeting between the two schools.
Players to watch
May River
- Ahmed Green, QB. Green accounted for 230 yards in May River's second-round victory against Aynor.
- Donovan Ling, RB. Ling ran for 93 yards and a touchdown last week.
- Terry Fields, WR. Fields was on the receiving end of two touchdown passes from Green in last week's win.
Strom Thurmond
- BJ Williams, DE. Williams spends a lot of time in the opposing offense's backfield. He has 19 tackles for loss, nine sacks and 26 QB hurries on the season.
- Jequan Harris, QB. Harris' big-play ability with his legs and arm has been a factor in most of the Rebels' wins this season.
- Josh Pixley, DB. Pixley intercepted his fourth pass of the season last week in the victory against Cheraw.
Keys to the game
The two teams have a similar balanced approach on offense. Green has passed for more than 1,000 yards and rushed for 1,000 yards on the season. That combined with several athletic playmakers has led to the Sharks putting up big scores throughout the season. They are averaging nearly 40 points per game this season. Strom Thurmond will have to avoid giving up the big big plays. That's how the Sharks jumped out to a big lead in their second-round win against Aynor. The Rebels have gotten stout performances from the defensive secondary, which will need to be the case once again.