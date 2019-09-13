LEXINGTON 35, SOUTH AIKEN 28
South Aiken got off to the quick start it had been looking for in the previous weeks against Lexington on Friday night. This time, it was a stretch in the second half which proved to be the difference in the Thoroughbreds 35-28 loss to the Wildcats.
Jesse Sanders ran for the first touchdown of the game, and the T-Breds recovered a fumble on the ensuing Wildcats’ drive. EJ Hickson found Devionne Burnett in the back of the end zone, and in less than half of a quarter, South Aiken was ahead 14-0.
Then Ahmaad Bynem-Scott started to make his presence felt. The Lexington running back ran for more than 100 yards in the first half and helped the Wildcats tie the game at 14.
Hickson put the T-Breds back in front 21-14 before the half.
The second half started with 21 unanswered points by Lexington.
Dionta Sanders returned the opening kickoff 96 yards for a touchdown to tie the game at 21. Then Bynem-Scott struck again, scoring another rushing touchdown to give the Wildcats their first lead of the game. Another touchdown gave Lexington a two score lead.
South Aiken created chances late. Hickson connected with Ryan Mayes to pull to within one score. Mayes followed that by intercepting a pass to set South Aiken up with good field position.
Owen Cofer intercepted a pass that slipped through a receivers hands and sealed the win for Lexington.