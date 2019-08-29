A quick week hasn't bothered North Augusta head football coach Brian Thomas or his Yellow Jackets following Monday night's loss at Thomson.
They haven't had any time to dwell on the 26-0 defeat, moved from Friday to Monday due to threatening weather, and that's for the best – Thomas said his players came back strong in practice right after the loss, showed a good attitude and paid attention to where their mistakes occurred.
Now it's time to put those corrections into action. Friday night is the Yellow Jackets' home opener against Evans, another strong opponent from across the Savannah River, and it's the Aiken Standard Game of the Week.
"We've just got to get back up and compete again. That was a tough loss the other night," Thomas said. "That was a good football team, a physical football team. We didn't play our best – they made some mistakes, too. They had a lot to do with it. We've just got to get up, pull it back together, go back and compete."
There were positives to take away from the shutout, like the play of defensive end Charles Hammond. But Thomas is looking for his team to get better this week and play a complete game with limited lapses.
"I thought overall we played about an 80-percent football game," he said. "Eighty percent of the plays, we played fairly well. Had a few breakdowns that were bad breakdowns. We didn't have the minor breakdowns – we had the big ones."
Consistency offensively will be key for North Augusta, which struggled to move the football Monday night. Thomson's defense made sure Jacari Buckson wouldn't burn them for a second year in a row, and the Jackets' passing game never really took flight.
North Augusta, ranked ninth in Class AAAA in the latest media poll, will have to show it can stop the run against an Evans team that ran for 289 yards in an 18-15 win against Effingham County to open the season. Lleyton Lackey rushed for 104 yards and eight carries and went 2-for-2 passing with a touchdown, Jourdain Spann ran for 70 yards on nine carries, and Jofranstar Graham rushed for 64 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.
Lackey, Spann and Kaleb Jackson each attempted passes against Effingham County, combining to go 5-for-10 for 79 yards and two touchdowns.
"Very athletic football team. They've got some guys that can really run the football," Thomas said. "They're very quick on defense. Coach (Lemuel) Lackey does a good job over there of getting them prepared to play."
The Jackets' offensive line will have to contend with players like outside linebacker Jayden Burckhalter, who had 11 tackles (five for loss), a sack and a forced fumble last week.