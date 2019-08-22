Derek Youngblood knows that, on paper, his Williston-Elko Blue Devils are facing a tall task Friday night to kick off high school football season.
Barnwell head coach Dwayne Garrick knows the tale of the tape, too, but don't expect either one to put much stock into it.
Both men know each other and their respective programs far too well to do that.
The Barnwell County rivalry is the Aiken Standard Game of the Week in Week 0, as if there already wasn't enough to get excited about between these two rivals.
Barnwell comes into the season ranked second in Class AA and gunning for more than just a return trip to the state championship game.
Williston-Elko enters 2019 in the "others receiving votes" category in Class A after the Blue Devils took their lumps and earned valuable experience during a difficult 2018.
There aren't point spreads in high school football – if there were, the gap Friday night would be a wide one.
Neither team, nor coach, will approach the game as if the outcome has already been determined. They expect a battle, just like every time the Blue Devils and Warhorses line it up.
"Derek and I are good friends. He's got good players, and they're going to play hard," Garrick said. "The pressure is on us. It's not on them. We've got to show up and do things the way we know how to do them."
"We get to kick off and play, man, I'm gonna be honest with you, we're probably getting ready to play one of the best teams in South Carolina, regardless of classification," said Youngblood. "We've got our hands full. They're a really good football team. To say that they're well coached – everybody knows that. We've just got to go out and really compete at a high level."
A high level will be necessary against a Barnwell team that returns practically everyone from last year's 14-1 campaign. Youngblood said he's not a betting man, but if he were he'd put his chips on the Warhorses to play for the state title again this year.
Youngblood's keys for the Blue Devils are to not turn the ball over, minimize their three-and-outs offensively, and get probably three stops per half to be in the game with a chance to win in the fourth quarter.
That mindset is something he learned from his Garrick, his old boss at Williston-Elko, so rest assured the Blue Devils' plan is something the Warhorses also hear on a regular basis.
"In game one you've got to execute," Garrick said. "You want to execute on offense and get guys running to the ball on defense. It's about doing things the right way. I think we're ready."
Offensively, Williston-Elko is a little behind schedule due to injuries. Youngblood said he's had to shuffle receivers, running backs and linemen as they try to get everybody healthy. Still, Garrick and company are well aware of the chemistry between quarterback Tres Rimes and wide receiver AJ Chandler.
"We've got to do a good job on defense, running to the ball. They do a good job passing the ball, so we've got to do a good job in the secondary," Garrick said. "Special teams is going to be a big factor in the game too. So we'll see how it goes."
Youngblood is pleased with how his defense is looking, especially the attitude they've showed in scrimmages against Blackville-Hilda and North Augusta. It will be necessary Friday against Barnwell's wide variety of playmakers and stout offensive line.
"This week's gonna be a very tall task for us, because they're just super athletic at every skill position. But that's fine, and that's good," Youngblood said. "We're gonna be able to gauge where we are. I've been telling our guys all week, 'We're gonna get our temperature taken Friday night, and we're gonna find out what kind of team we are.'"
Expect the crowd to be in a festive mood well before kickoff Friday. Williston-Elko is honoring its 1969, '79 and 2009 state championship teams before the game, and the head coaches of all three teams will be there – one will just happen to be wearing Warhorse red.