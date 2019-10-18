BROOKLAND-CAYCE 42, MIDLAND VALLEY 0
GRANITEVILLE — Brookland-Cayce's offense came into Friday night's region game against Midland Valley running like a well-oiled machine.
Continuing on a trend from recent weeks, the Bearcats ran wild once again. When it was all said and done, Brookland-Cayce (5-3, 3-0) walked away with a 42-0 win and maintained its share of the No. 1 spot in Region 5-AAAA.
Deontay Baker started the scoring with a touchdown run on the first drive of the game. Will Way got in on the act later to make it a 14-0 lead, and the Bearcats didn't slow down from there.
Midland Valley was able to move the ball offensively and piece together first downs, but couldn't find the end zone.
Malachi Brown caught a screen pass from Peyton Whitten and took it 70 yards for a touchdown to open the second quarter. On the following drive, Baker scored from 1 yard out with 6 minutes left in the first half.
Whitten connected with Jordan Wise for the fifth touchdown of the first half.
Baker closed out the scoring in the fourth quarter with a 14-yard touchdown run.
Midland Valley (1-6, 1-2) will face North Augusta at home next week.