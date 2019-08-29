Barnwell and Blackville-Hilda will try to continue the momentum from opening week wins on Thursday when they face off in Barnwell.
Barnwell (1-0) enters the game after a 69-14 win against Williston-Elko. Blackville-Hilda (1-0) beat Bethune-Bowman 36-14.
The Warhorses finished last week's game with 510 yards of total offense, including 387 rushing yards. They'll try to duplicate that formula this week with another strong performance up front.
The Warhorses defense buckled down after the first half in the opener. This week, it will have to contend with dual threat quarterback Adonis Davis. Davis ran for a 60 yard touchdown in the season opener.
Deshawn Watson and Ernest Smith played a big roll in causing problems for Williston-Elko last week and will likely be big factors in this week's game as well.
Once again, special teams play will also be key for the Warhorses. Blackville's Z’Ontre Kinard showed how much of a threat he can be in the return game last week, taking two punts the distance for touchdowns.
It will be the first time Barnwell faces Blackville-Hilda with Brandon Issac as head coach. Issac took over the Fighting Hawks during the offseason season.