Consistency is key.
At least it seems to be the theme of the Aiken Standard Game of the Week between Silver Bluff and Barnwell.
Silver Bluff head coach DeAngelo Bryant and Barnwell head coach Dwayne Garrick each brought up consistency when questioned about what would be most important in the rivalry matchup on Friday at W.W. Carter Field in Barnwell.
"We've got to play up to our capabilities and our standards for four quarters. We've got to come out hot and keep it up on both sides of the ball," Garrick said.
Barnwell comes into the game with the momentum of back-to-back games in which it scored more than 60 points. The Warhorses are also on a three-game win streak in the rivalry series.
Silver Bluff defeated Williston-Elko to open its season last week in a game Bryant said left him feeling confident about his team.
"We had a little lull around the third quarter that I'd like to see us definitely improve on and be able to play a full four quarters, but for the most part I like the way guys flew around," Bryant said.
Bryant added that his team will need to focus on tackling well and being in the right spots.
"They're very explosive," he said. "They've got playmakers, and any time any of those guys touch the football there's a chance they can take it the distance."
One of those playmakers is Jamari Chisolm, who has led the Barnwell offense so far. The junior running back has 11 total touchdowns through two games.
Garrick said so far he's pleased with the run game, but he doesn't want the team to get complacent. His team has been preparing for the Bulldogs physicality and the impact of linebacker Donovan Bush.
"He's going to give us some fits trying to run the football," Garrick said. "They actually do what we do on defense, so the good thing about that is we've got some familiarity. We've been practicing against ourselves for a while so hopefully it works to our advantage."
Bush will have a little extra motivation in the game, as it falls on the senior's birthday.