NORTH AUGUSTA — Jim Bob Bryant, a North Carolina native with coaching experience around North Carolina and Georgia, is the new head football coach at North Augusta High School, having been introduced Thursday evening in an event at TrueNorth Church, near the Yellow Jackets' home base.
Bryant, a 1995 graduate of East Carolina University, in Greenville, North Carolina, was most recently the head football coach at North Paulding High School, in Dallas, Georgia, in Atlanta's northwestern suburbs. He spent two seasons there.
Among major highlights in Bryant's career so far was a nine-year stretch, starting in 2008, at Havelock High, near New Bern, in coastal North Carolina. During his tenure, the Rams played for four AAA state titles and won three of them (2011-13), and Bryant was also chosen as the state's Associated Press "Coach of the Year" in both 2011 and 2013. His 2019 squad at North Paulding went 7-5, and Bryant's all-time record as a head coach is now 180-50.
North Paulding has about 2,600 students and competes at the AAAAAAA level. A longer biography of the new coach is available at scoreatl.com, from when Bryant was honored in the Atlanta Falcons' "Coach of the Week" program, in early November 2019.
Growing up in North Carolina, he played quarterback at Williamston High and Guilford College, wearing No. 7 for both schools. His playing years were abbreviated by injuries that led to his transfer to East Carolina.
His teen years included receiving "the Governor’s Award for Bravery and Heroism for rescuing two people caught in rip currents at Atlantic Beach," also in North Carolina. He is a self-described "adrenaline junkie," with a background that includes having been taken for a flight in a Blue Angels jet over Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, also in coastal North Carolina.
Bryant, as the head football coach, succeeds Brian Thomas, who remains the Yellow Jackets' athletic director but was announced by the Aiken County school district, in November 2019, as no longer the football coach.
Thomas, during his tenure in North Augusta, led the team to a 49-23 record overall and had an 18-10 tally in region games. He came on board in March 2014.
Thomas' Yellow Jackets won 10 games in a season three times, including a 10-3 record in 2018 as they reached the third round of the Class AAAA playoffs. The 2019 squad's season came to an end in the first round of the playoffs, with a 38-31 triple-overtime loss to North Myrtle Beach. Thomas' 2019 crew won three consecutive games against Aiken County rivals to secure a third-place finish in the league following a 2-5 start.