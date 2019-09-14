WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. — Joaquin Niemann shot a 2-under 68 on Saturday to take a two-stroke in the A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier.
Trying to become the first player from Chile to win on the PGA Tour, the 20-year-old Niemann was 15 under with a round left in the season-opening event at the Old White TPC. Niemann won the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley in 2017.
No third-round leader has gone on to win the tournament.
Nate Lashley, Richy Werenski and Robby Shelton were tied for second. Lashley and Werenski shot 65, and Shelton had a 70.
Adam Long and Scotty Scheffler were 12 under. Long shot 70, and Scheffler had a 71.
Kevin Chappell couldn't capitalize on the 11-under 59 he shot Friday, the 11th sub-60 round in tour history. He had a 73 on Saturday and was eight strokes behind Niemann.
Scott Brown made the cut on the number and then climbed up the leaderboard Saturday. He parred his first nine holes then birdied five on the back on his way to a 4-under 66 to get to 8 under for the week.