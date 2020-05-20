Jae Nichols has been willing to fill whichever role he's been asked to as a member of South Aiken's basketball team.
All he needed was to find a college program willing to give him a role to fill and make a dream come true.
He found that at Columbia International University, and Wednesday he signed to play at the next level for the Rams.
"It's been really long," Nichols said of the recruiting process. "It's really hard to find somebody, a school that really connects with you and believes in you. CIU, they took a shot on me. I'm super happy about it, super stoked about it."
Nichols, a combo guard for the T-Breds, was won over by CIU head coach Tony Stockman, who was the ACC's top sophomore scorer while playing for Clemson in 2001-02 before transferring to Ohio State.
"He's a really good coach. He's really straight up with you," Nichols said. "He'll tell you how it is, and I really like that about him."
Nichols appeared in 22 games this past season and scored a season-high six points in a Feb. 7 game against North Augusta. He logged 45 total appearances over the last two seasons and was emblematic of a hard-working T-Breds team that frequently fought its way back from size disadvantages.
"He's been a great player for us," said South Aiken head coach Michael Prandy. "He's one of those guys that wants to get better, so he's always asking and listening to coaches, from me down to my assistants. He's always been good about being a good teammate, and that's really important. For us, it was. He committed. He worked really hard."
Nichols, who wants to major in sport management and minor in business, has been ready for whatever's been asked of him on the basketball court. He thinks that experience at South Aiken has prepared him for the next level, and Prandy agrees.
"With his work ethic, I think he'll be able to adjust to that next level," Prandy said. "Every level gets harder, gets quicker, gets faster, and everybody is good. I see Jae getting in there, working hard and playing a role. Whatever that role is, Jae will commit to doing that and it will benefit him and the team."