Aiken, SC (29801)

Today

Sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. High 94F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.