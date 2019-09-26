Matt NeSmith posted a career-low 6-under 66 in the first round of the Safeway Open on Thursday, leaving him just one shot back of leaders Adam Scott and Andrew Landry at Napa Valley's Silverado Resort and Spa.
NeSmith made his first birdie of the day on the par-5 fifth hole, hitting his third shot from just off the green to a foot from the cup to get into red figures. He added a birdie on the 215-yard par-3 seventh, rolling in a 17-footer to get to 2 under for the day.
He made four straight pars from there before birdieing four of his last seven holes. He made putts of 21 and 20 feet on the par-4 12th and 13th holes, respectively, then made an 11-footer on the par-4 17th and a 5-footer on the par-5 18th to close out his bogey-free round.
NeSmith, who opened his rookie PGA Tour season with missed cuts at A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier and the Sanderson Farms Championship, hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation and ranked fifth in putting in his opening round.
He and 2018 British Open champion Francesco Molinari are just one back of Scott, the 2013 Masters champion, and Landry, the 2008 Palmetto Amateur champ. Scott made six birdies and an eagle compared to one bogey for his 65, and Landry birdied five of his first nine holes later in the afternoon to join the fray.
Defending champion Kevin Tway is part of a large group at 1 under that includes Justin Thomas, Jim Furyk and 17-year-old Akshay Bhatia, the 2018 champion of the Junior Invitational at Sage Valley.
Former Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, playing as an amateur, shot a 2-under 70.
Scott Brown is 1 over after a round that included four birdies and five bogeys.