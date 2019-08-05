Matt NeSmith was overtaken by Zac Blair on the back nine Sunday at the Korn Ferry Tour's Ellie Mae Classic, with Blair winning to secure his PGA Tour card for next year while NeSmith finished in a tie for eighth.
NeSmith and Blair were two clear of the field at 16 under through 13 holes, and Blair took the lead for good with a birdie at the par-4 14th.
NeSmith, the 54-hole leader, bogeyed the par-5 15th and then doubled the par-4 18th to post a final-round 72.
The top-10 finish is the third of the season for NeSmith, who moved up to 44th in the Korn Ferry Tour points race – the top 25 at the end of the regular season earn a PGA Tour card. The tie for eighth was good for $17,400, bringing his season total to $94,547.
NeSmith started the final round at 15 under and with a one-stroke lead before bogeying the first hole. Birdies at 6 and 8 got him back into a tie with Blair and Maverick McNealy as they made the turn.
Brandon Crick, who vaulted into contention with a third-round 62, finished alone in second at 16 under. McNealy was a solo third at 15 under.
Up next is the WinCo Foods Portland Open, which is followed by the three-event Korn Ferry Tour Finals.