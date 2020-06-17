This is one Matt NeSmith has been waiting for.
Last week's PGA Tour stop at Colonial Country Club, the first event to be played since the coronavirus pandemic halted the Players Championship in mid-March, was one of the most highly-anticipated tour events in recent memory simply because pro golf was finally back.
The RBC Heritage at Harbour Town brings extra anticipation this week for NeSmith.
Hilton Head's Harbour Town is where he won the Junior Heritage back in 2011. It's where he had a chance to play in the pro event in 2016 – earning an exemption by winning the 2015 Players Amateur in Bluffton – but turned it down to try to help his South Carolina Gamecocks teammates win an SEC Championship and defend his own individual title in his senior season.
And, in the win of all wins, it's where he got engaged to his wife Abigail.
Needless to say, NeSmith feels plenty of good vibes at Harbour Town.
"It's just nice to be home. It's in my home state, somewhere I'm comfortable, somewhere where I've been before," he said. "... It's actually been really nice to be able to relax. I don't have to cram Monday through Wednesday to try to figure out a golf course and where to stay, everything like that."
NeSmith will be in one of the first groups out Thursday morning, teeing off at 6:56 a.m. in a comfortable grouping that includes fellow local Scott Brown and Matt Every.
NeSmith understandably felt rusty last week at Colonial after months away from tournament golf. Still, the PGA Tour rookie made his 10th cut in 15 events this season – and his ninth in his last 10 tries.
He's ranked 64th in the FedEx Cup standings, and he said his standing inside the top 100 is how he progressed to more desirable tee times. He'll have plenty more of those early morning starts on fresh greens in what he hopes are more calm weather conditions.
On tap this week is another loaded field at a tournament that's not accustomed to them. Harbour Town is typically a week off for a lot of the marquee players who choose to decompress the week after the Masters, but the reshuffled Tour schedule should produce a star-studded leaderboard for a second week in a row.
Brown, who missed the cut last week, is 70th in the FedEx Cup Standings, while Kevin Kisner is 75th. Kisner, who tied for 29th last week, is playing the first two rounds with Zach Johnson and Jordan Spieth.
The downtime away from golf still meant plenty of golf for the local trio, who played matches together at Palmetto Golf Club.
NeSmith used the opportunity to also concentrate on his fitness – and a new locally-owned business venture with close friend Will Durrett.
The two have a mutually beneficial friendship – NeSmith offers his golf expertise to a budding enthusiast, and Durrett reciprocates with his health and fitness knowledge. So NeSmith was interested in helping out when Durrett embarked on achieving a dream of starting a wellness solutions business called ProVital Solutions, but he didn't want to do it just as some paid spokesperson.
NeSmith tried the products and noticed immediate benefits, and his trust and belief in the company began to grow – this season he's added the ProVital Solutions logo to his shirts on tournament days and is an ambassador for the company.
He became such a believer that it set up the perfect prank opportunity after NeSmith was drug tested following a round in Las Vegas.
He sent a text message Durrett, who was sitting in a movie theater at the time, that something had gone wrong with the test.
"I just thought it would be funny to mess with him a little bit before telling him the good news that everything was fine and good to go," NeSmith joked. "It's also a testament to the product that we know exactly what's in it, and what it says on the label is what it is. ... I let him sweat for about 15 minutes. I had him in the palm of my hand. It was wonderful."
All was good, and that logo has remained on NeSmith's chest as he's put together a solid rookie season.
Now he and the rest of his fellow Tour pros are getting back into the groove – and they're doing it safely. There are no spectators at the tournaments, pros can take a charter flight together from one tournament to the next, and for the second week in a row the Tour has had a perfect score on negative COVID-19 tests.
Ian Poulter tweeted out a video in which he received the nasal swab and said "bet you don't want to know what it feels like!"
"It's uncomfortable more than anything," NeSmith said. "It doesn't really hurt. It just feels really, really weird. It makes your eyes water and it makes you want to sneeze constantly for about 5 minutes. ... It's way in there. Like, you've never had anything shoved up your nose that far, maybe ever."
Daniel Berger won last week at Colonial, beating Collin Morikawa in a playoff. C.T. Pan is the defending champion at Harbour Town.