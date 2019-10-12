THE CITADEL 35, WESTERN CAROLINA 17
CHARLESTON — Brandon Rainey completed three passes – all for touchdowns – and ran for two more and The Citadel beat Western Carolina 35-17 on Saturday.
The Catamounts' lone lead came on their opening drive when Julian Peltz kicked a 32-yard field goal.
The Citadel (3-4, 1-2 Southern Conference) proceeded to take control of the game, scoring touchdowns on its first four possessions. Rainey ran it in from a yard out, he threw a 17-yard TD pass to Remus Bulmer, again ran it in from a yard out and threw a 39-yard TD pass to Raleigh Webb with 7:32 left before halftime. Rainey threw another 17-yard TD toss, again to Bulmer, to round out the scoring with 9:44 left to play.
Rainey was 3-for-5 passing for 73 yards and ran for 87 yards on 18 carries. Clay Harris rushed for 154 yards on 24 carries and The Citadel amassed 339 rushing yards on 56 carries; a 6.1-yards per carry average.
Tyrie Adams led the Catamounts (1-5, 0-3) with 210 yards passing with a touchdown but threw two interceptions.
GEORGIA STATE 31, COASTAL CAROLINA 21
CONWAY — Dan Ellington threw for 122 yards and a touchdown and added 128 yards rushing while two other Georgia State runners gained more than 100 as the Panthers beat Coastal Carolina in a Sun Belt Conference battle.
Georgia State put up 472 yards of offense and 350 yards rushing while checking Coastal Carolina on 322, including just 105 on the ground. Last week the Panthers set a school record with 722 yards of total offense and 340 yards on the ground in a 52-38 win over Arkansas State.
Seth Paige ran 46 yards for a touchdown and Ellington threw three yards to Cornelius McCoy for a score to put Georgia State (4-2, 2-1) up, 17-6 at halftime. Tra Barnett had touchdowns runs of 26 and 2 yards in the third quarter for a 31-13 lead.
Barnett finished with 110 yards on 20 carries and Paige added 104 on 13.
Bryce Carpenter was 9-of-14 passing for 118 yards and two touchdowns for Coastal Carolina (3-3, 0-2).
KENNESAW STATE 45, CHARLESTON SOUTHERN 23
KENNESAW, Ga. — Bronson Rechsteiner ran 10 times for 138 yards and two TDs to help Kennesaw State beat Charleston Southern in the Big South Conference opener for both teams.
Daniel David passed for 93 yards and ran 18 times for 50 yards and three touchdowns for the Owls (5-1).
Kennesaw State ran 51 times for 342 yards and six touchdowns. Antavius Grier scored on a 10-yard run to open the scoring on the Owls' second drive.
David added a first-quarter TD run and Rechsteiner scored on a 49-yard run early in the second to make it 21-0.
Jack Chambers' 40-yard touchdown pass to Garris Schwarting cut the deficit to 31-20 for the Buccaneers (1-5) early in the fourth quarter but that was as close as they would get.
Chambers completed 20 of 45 passes for 296 yards, two touchdowns and an interception.
FLORIDA A&M 42, SOUTH CAROLINA STATE 38
ORANGEBURG — Ryan Stanley threw for a career-high 427 yards and had three touchdowns including a scoring strike to Kamari Young with just over a minute remaining to secure the win as Florida A&M beat South Carolina State.
It was the first time the Rattlers (5-1, 3-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference) have beaten SC State since the 2001 season.
FAMU trailed 38-35 late when Stanley capped a 50-yard drive with a 19-yard throw to Young with 1:08 left to move the Rattlers into a 42-38 lead. After the kickoff, the defense forced SC State to turn the ball over on downs, sealing the win.
The Rattlers led by 35-24 with just under five minutes remaining before a touchdown throw from Corey Fields to Shaquan Davis followed by a blocked punt recovery in the end zone by Deondre Daniels gave SC State a 38-35 lead with 2:18 left.
Xavier Smith caught eight passes for 137 yards and two touchdowns for the Rattlers. David Manigo caught 11 passes for 136 yards.
Fields threw for 155 yards and two touchdowns for the Bulldogs (3-2, 1-1).
MONMOUTH 45, PRESBYTERIAN 0
WEST LONG BRANCH, N.J. — Kenji Bahar threw three touchdown passes, and Monmouth blanked winless Presbyterian College.
Monmouth has won four of six conference games with the Blue Hose, who will join the non-scholarship Pioneer Football League beginning next fall.
Bahar connected with Lonnie Moore IV for a 1-yard touchdown on the final play of a 16-14 win over Wagner College last week, and the pair combined to cap the opening drive against Presbyterian, this time from 14-yards out.
Pete Guerriero ran 48-yards for a score and after Presbyterian fumbled at its own 2-yard line, Devell Jones punched in to make it 21-0 in the first quarter. Jones added a 5-yard touchdown in the second quarter and Bahar hit Shawn Clark from 36-yards out to make it 38-0 at intermission.
Bahar hit Terrance Greene Jr. for a 20-yard touchdown early in the third quarter to complete the scoring.
Bahar completed 16 of 23 passes for 233 yards while Guerriero carried 11 times for 81.
Monmouth (4-2) held Presbyterian (0-6) to just 136 total yards.