The All-Aiken Standard girls' tennis team is filled with familiar faces, led by two who have become fixtures on the list during their prep careers.
South Aiken's Alex Romero and Aiken's Carolyn Marvin, both finalists for Aiken Standard Girls' Tennis Player of the Year, are back on the list for the third consecutive year to lead the 2019 All-Aiken Standard Team.
Romero, looking for a third consecutive Player of the Year award, led the T-Breds to their fourth consecutive region championship and a second-round playoff match. Romero, a USC Sumter signee, also qualified for the Class AAAAA-AAAA state singles tournament.
Marvin, a finalist for Player of the Year in each of the last two years, led the Hornets to a third-place finish in Region 5-AAAA and a playoff appearance. Like Romero, she qualified for the Class AAAAA-AAAA state singles tournament.
Romero and Marvin are joined on the All-Aiken Standard Team by Williston-Elko's Sierra Whetstone and Barnwell's Caroline Greene and Crissa Thomason.
Whetstone is an All-Aiken Standard honoree for the second consecutive season. She helped the Blue Devils earn a No. 3 seed in the Class AA tournament, and she competed in the Class AAA-AA-A singles tournament.
Greene is also back on the team for a second year, and she's joined by Barnwell teammate Thomason. The duo led Barnwell to a No. 2 seed in the Class AA tournament, and each qualified for the Class AAA-AA-A singles bracket.
The Player of the Year will be named at the Aiken Standard's Best of Prep Sports awards banquet, scheduled for May 29 at the USC Aiken Convocation Center.