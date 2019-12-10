MIDLAND VALLEY 49, CHAPIN 23
GRANITEVILLE — Midland Valley erupted in the fourth quarter to beat Chapin 49-23 Tuesday.
The Mustangs led 27-22 through three quarters, then out-scored the Eagles 22-1 over the game's final 8 minutes. Chapin was scoreless in the fourth quarter until a free throw with 26.4 seconds remaining.
TJ McMurray led the Mustangs in scoring with 10 points, followed by Tre White and Charles Evans with nine apiece. Dontrez Manning hit two fourth-quarter 3-pointers and had seven points.
Chapin captain Maddux Harrell scored 15 of the team's 23 points, but he missed most of the fourth quarter after taking a knee to the head.
Without their leader, the Eagles didn't have much hope of catching up to the Mustangs.
Midland Valley led 10-6 after one quarter, with White and Evans each hitting a 3-pointer. Evans had seven of his nine points in the quarter.
The teams played evenly in the second quarter, with Harrell starting to heat up for the Eagles. He hit a 3 and two other jumpers to reach 11 points for the half. The Mustangs left points on the board in the quarter by missing five of nine free throw attempts, but they maintained their four-point lead at the half.
Midland Valley added a point to its lead during a sloppy third quarter, then turned the game into a blowout in the fourth.
The Mustangs host Columbia High at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
C 6 10 6 1 — 23
MV 10 10 7 22 — 49
Chapin: Maddux Harrell 7 0-0 15, Henry Haigler 2 0-2 4, Ethan Johnson 1 0-0 2, Brandon Yenco 0 1-2 1, Peyton Brown 0 1-2 1. Totals 10 2-6 23.
3-pointers: Harrell.
Midland Valley: TJ McMurray 5 0-0 10, Tre White 3 1-2 9, Charles Evans 4 0-2 9, Dontrez Manning 2 1-2 7, Terran Merriweather 2 1-2 5, Shaun Jones 2 1-2 5, Dez Evans 0 2-3 2, Tyson Walker 1 0-0 2. Totals 19 6-13 49.
3-pointers: White (2), Manning (2), Evans.
GIRLS
Chapin 46, Midland Valley 31
Chapin took advantage of a tough second-quarter stretch for Midland Valley, outscoring the Mustangs 16-5 during the quarter for a 29-18 lead.
The Mustangs, shorthanded due to injury and foul trouble during that stretch, weren't able to catch up the rest of the way.
McKenzie Lott scored a game-high 22 points for Chapin, hitting two 3-pointers and making eight of 12 free throw attempts. She scored 11 points during that second quarter run and had 19 in the first half.
Jessica Hudson led Midland Valley in scoring with 13 points, and she hit a couple of 3s in the first quarter. Kaiya Wright scored four of her eight points in the first quarter, and the Mustangs and Eagles were tied at 13.
Trailing by 11 at the half, Midland Valley couldn't produce enough points for a comeback. The Mustangs struggled at the free throw line, missing 13 of their 15 attempts.
Midland Valley hosts Columbia High at 6 p.m. Friday.