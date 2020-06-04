GRANITEVILLE — It didn't happen the way they imagined, but Wednesday night was still a night worth celebrating for Midland Valley's baseball seniors.
Players and their families gathered at Gregg Park to honor retired coach Brad Richardson and the program's nine seniors – including college signees Brenden Moyer (USC Aiken) and Austin Paradise (Columbia International).
"It means the world" to have a signing ceremony, said Paradise. "We didn't think we were gonna have this, so it's great for everybody to get together like this."
The defending Lower State champion Mustangs were 5-1 with a win over rival Airport in the Region 5-AAAA opener when the season ended prematurely due to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We had a great season last season and we were on a great pace this year to go even further," Moyer said.
Moyer, the reigning Aiken Standard Player of the Year, set a blistering pace to start the Mustangs' title defense. He was 2-0 on the mound with a 0.72 ERA, striking out more than half the batters he faced while holding them to an .091 average. At the plate, he batted .533 with four doubles and eight RBI. He'll have the opportunity to pitch or play in the field and hit for the Pacers, and he's shown in high school that he's more than capable of doing either one – or both, should the Pacers need him to.
"Moyer, what do you say about Moyer? He's been very, very consistent for us the last three years," Richardson said. "Every time, he seems to go out and give us a chance to win. If we go back and look at his record over three years, there's not a whole lot of losses that we're gonna count up."
Staying close to home factored heavily into the decision for Moyer, who said he's always been a fan of USCA. He plans to study engineering.
"It feels great," he said. "I can't wait to see what the future has ahead for me, and I can't wait to play for the Pacers."
Paradise won't be far from home, either, as Columbia International's basis in faith was a key factor as he decided where to live out a life-long dream of playing college baseball. He's still undecided on a major but said he may study business.
Richardson praised Paradise's work ethic and said plenty of people – including college coaches – noticed that dedication.
"Austin Paradise has worked his tail off this year," Richardson said. "He stays after practice doing extra reps. He moved back to a position of catcher that he really hadn't played in the last two years. He was willing to take that opportunity, and that challenge, to try to play that position for us because he knew that was a position where we needed a quality player. He's done such a fantastic job, and he's being rewarded."
At CIU he'll have the opportunity to continue to improve at catcher and receive specialized training at the position to build on the strengths he already has. He was batting .429 with seven RBI while playing error-free defense when the season was canceled.
The last two senior classes at Midland Valley have set a high bar and helped develop a winning culture despite playing in the toughest region in the state. That's the legacy they leave behind, and they've got the banners at their park to prove it.
"I hope that people expect us to win, you know?," Paradise said. "I hope being average ain't good enough. I hope people expect Midland Valley to win."