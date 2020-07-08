Caleb Surratt proved in the Monday qualifier that he knows how to make birdies at Palmetto Golf Club.
He needed five of them to offset two double bogeys to make it into the field by a shot for this week's 45th annual Palmetto Amateur, and in Wednesday's first round North Carolina's top-ranked junior golfer showed again that he can pile up red numbers at Palmetto.
He didn't have to overcome any big numbers in a bogey-free round of 63 – but he almost didn't have the chance to after an alarm clock miscue caused him to arrive at the course just in time for his 7:40 a.m. tee time, the second group of the day.
Surratt set an early pace that couldn't be matched, birdieing seven of his last 12 holes after opening with six straight pars, and the N.C. State commit leads by two over Baylor's Mark Reppe and Penn State's Ryan Davis heading into the second round.
There's a loaded field not far behind.
In all, 21 players shot in the 60s and another 27 are crammed in from 70 to 72, meaning the leaders will have to keep up the pace over the next three rounds.
Four players are tied at 66, followed by George Duangmanee at 67, and then another five players are at 68.
One of those is Tyler Strafaci, the Georgia Tech golfer who over the weekend won the 120th North & South Amateur at Pinehurst No. 2 – his grandfather Frank won the event in 1938 and '39.
Wofford golf coach Alex Hamilton leads the locals with a 1-under 69, though he was disappointed after a three-putt bogey on the 18th green that spoiled what appeared to be a strong finish after birdies on 15 and 16.
Jake Carter and Dane Burkhart played together and each shot 71. There was some rust for each to shake off Wednesday – it's the first competitive round for Carter, who's a graduate transfer at Charleston Southern and redshirted this past season, since October, and Burkhart's been limited to a few club events here and there.
"Today was scrappy, at best," Burkhart said. "I hit it pretty decent off the tee. Iron game was not good, so I was just two-putting from 40 feet all day out there today. I'm glad to have shot around where I'm still kind of in the mix for a couple of low ones the next couple days."
Carter had the opposite problem, mis-firing off the tee but doing enough otherwise to make three birdies. They might've made a solid captain's choice duo Wednesday, but Burkhart pointed out they'd be in big trouble in best ball. Still, each got a shot back late in the round to close on a positive note.
"It was nice to end on a birdie, yeah," said Carter. "I've missed the competition, so I'm ready to keep playing for three more days."
USC Aiken golfer Dan Sheehan joined them at 71 in his first appearance at the Palmetto Amateur – normally the Englishman is back overseas by the time this tournament rolls around, but this year that wasn't possible due to coronavirus restrictions.
"I've always wanted to play this tournament. To play at Palmetto, home course, they've all been so good to me for four years," he said. "Being able to play this tournament is awesome. I'm hoping for a bit better tomorrow but, yeah, I really enjoy it."
Brian Quackenbush is a shot behind them after a round of 72 in which he fought back from bogeys on three of his first five holes.
Fifty-three players are within 10 shots of Surratt, who's trying to match what Zhengkai Bai did three years ago by winning the tournament after advancing through the Monday qualifier.
Players praised the condition of the course despite heavy rains Tuesday, and Wednesday stayed fairly dry until only the final groups were left on the course. Spectators and caddies are not allowed this week as part of a series of virus-related precautions taken by the tournament committee in order to keep players, staff and volunteers safe.