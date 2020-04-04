Editor's note: With the Masters Tournament postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Aiken Standard will look back at a Masters-related topic each day.
Tiger Woods is the defending champion at the Masters. When he gets to defend that title is unclear, but all five of his victories at Augusta National have been special. Executive Editor John Boyette and Sports Reporter Kyle Dawson rank his wins in 1997, 2001, 2002, 2005 and 2019.
John Boyette
- 1997: Tiger’s first win at Augusta National remains his best. Everyone knew the kid was special, but did anyone see him shattering so many records in his first major as a professional? His mark for 72-hole total still stands, although Jordan Spieth tied it, and the 12-shot margin of victory might never be touched. The victory also was culturally significant because Woods became the first African American to win a major in golf. And his domination of Augusta National – hitting pitching wedges into some of the par-5s – also ushered in an era of “Tiger-proofing” as clubs scrambled to protect par by lengthening and toughening their courses.
- 2019: I always said Tiger would have a Jack Nicklaus/1986 moment, and this was it. Woods was far removed from the winner’s circle at Augusta (14 years) and at a major (11 years), but his victory at East Lake the previous fall gave golf fans a glimmer of home. Could his injury-ravaged body hold up? Unlike his 14 previous major wins, Woods didn’t hold the lead going into the final round. Instead, he was paired with Francesco Molinari and Tony Finau. He stayed close, then pounced at the par-3 12th when they blinked first and found Rae’s Creek. Birdies at 13, 15 and 16 sealed the deal, and who will ever forget those chants of “Tiger” from the patrons as he made his way from the 18th green to the clubhouse?
- 2001: Woods was coming off an amazing year in which he had won every major except the Masters. Although it wasn’t a Grand Slam in a calendar sense, Woods would hold all four major titles at the same time if he could produce a victory in Augusta. The sense of anticipation and buildup from mid-August when he won the PGA Championship until the following April was incredible. And Tiger didn’t disappoint, holding off David Duval and Phil Mickelson for his second green jacket and completing the “Tiger Slam.”
- 2005: What do you remember about this Masters? Chris DiMarco challenging Woods again? The seven birdies in a row from Woods? Tiger draining that 15-foot birdie on the first hole of a sudden-death playoff? No, of course not! You remember that incredible chip-in from behind the 16th green. It was perfectly executed, and if we didn’t know better we would accuse Nike of buying air time as the ball with the famous swoosh logo paused just before tumbling into the cup.
- 2002: Pardon me if I yawn while remembering this one. Most of the sizzle came in the third round when Woods fired 66, including a 32 on the incoming nine. On Sunday, paired with co-leader Retief Goosen, he played steady but not spectacular golf, and his 71 was good for a three-stroke margin of victory. The win also made him the third (and last to date) golfer to win consecutive Masters, joining Jack Nicklaus and Nick Faldo.
Kyle Dawson
- 1997: "Hello, world" was Tiger's famous opener at a press conference at the 1996 Greater Milwaukee Open. It was a playful introduction for the young phenom, who tied for 60th that week in late August. Several months later, already with three PGA Tour titles under his belt, the 21-year-old delivered a much more forceful message with a Masters victory that still stands as one of the all-time greats more than two decades later. He became the youngest Masters champion, a record that still stands. He won by a tournament-record 12 shots (did you remember that it was Tom Kite all the way back there in second?), a record that still stands. He broke the 72-hole scoring record with an 18-under 270, a record he shares with Jordan Spieth (2015). He played his final 63 holes in 22 under after a front-nine 40 in the opening round. Simply put, he did things at Augusta National – and in golf in general – that people hadn't done before and haven't since.
- 2019: Last year's final round is and more than likely will always be the most fun I've had watching golf. So much happened that Sunday, and it felt like even more because of the early threesomes and condensed schedule to beat threatening weather that thankfully never arrived. Yeah, the Tour Championship gave hope that Tiger could win again – but this was different. Honestly, I still can't believe Francesco Molinari flinched. Every putt that day felt like it was for either the outright lead or a share of it, and five players had a piece of the lead as the final threesome played the 15th hole. It started to feel like it might actually happen after the near-ace on 16, but the way he played the 17th and 18th – more on those holes later – while everyone else fell around him felt like vintage Tiger. It was his fifth Masters, 15th major and first since Torrey Pines in 2008, he became the second-oldest Masters champ, and he was back on top after one of the most famous falls from grace in sports history. It was an enormously significant victory.
- 2001: Hard to believe the win that completed the Tiger Slam is all the way down here in third, isn't it? Tiger stiff-armed a charging David Duval and a slumping Phil Mickelson to become the first player to bank more than a million dollars in a major championship victory. That doesn't seem like much now, and he's the reason why – Nick Faldo's title only five years before, for example, was worth $450,000. Tiger made it possible for a lot of pro golfers to make a lot more of money than had ever been thought possible.
- 2005: Yes, the chip on 16 is one of the greatest shots in golf history and is likely the most famous. What a way to cap off his fourth Masters championship, right? Well, not exactly. A bogey-bogey finish kept Chris DiMarco – how didn't he win one of these? – alive, albeit very briefly, for a playoff. Aside from the chip, this was a mostly forgettable victory by Tiger's standards – the weather completely throwing off the schedule that week didn't help at all.
- 2002: Maybe Sunday's dud of a final round is why this one isn't particularly memorable, even if Tiger made history by going back-to-back. The third-round 66 sealed the deal, as no one remotely close on the leaderboard broke 70 on the final day – actually, Shigeki Maruyama's 67 was the only sub-70 round of the day, and he finished 11 back. Ernie Els' triple on 13 and Vijay Singh's quad on 15 allowed Tiger to stroll in for another title.