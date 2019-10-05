USC AIKEN 3, FRANCIS MARION 0
FLORENCE — USC Aiken's Rebecca Martinez set the school record for digs in a career in the Pacers' 3-0 win at Francis Marion on Saturday.
Martinez, a first-team All-American a year ago among many other honors, led the team with 20 digs on her way to the career record. She took over first place all-time early in the first set and now has 2,180 digs for her career. Martinez also had two aces in the win.
The Pacers (15-0, 3-0 Peach Belt Conference) were tested in their 26-24, 25-20, 25-18 win, but came away with their 11th sweep of the season.
Alie Smith posted a double-double with 13 kills and 11 digs while Christine Carroll totaled 10 kills and two blocks.
Anita Cookey-Gam and Abbey Schad totaled six kills apiece while Kelsey Spurlin contributed four kills and 15 digs. Schad posted a team-high three blocks.
Alli Bell notched 32 assists, four digs, two kills and a block. Kari Mercer accounted for four digs and a pair of aces.
Trailing 23-19 in the first set, a miscue by the home squad and an ace from Schad pulled USCA within two at 23-21. Carroll slammed home a kill, and an error by FMU knotted the score. After a service error from each team made it 24-24, Smith found Bell for the campfire kill. An error by the Patriots sealed the set for USCA at 26-24.
Leading 11-9 in the second set, USCA went on a 4-1 run to push the margin to 15-10. A kill from Carroll made it 22-14 as the Pacers looked to cruise to the win. After a point from Smith made it 24-17, FMU pulled within four at 24-20 before Smith closed the door with the final point.
Down by one at 4-3 in the third frame, Smith tied it at 4-4, starting a 5-0 run. During the run, Bell and Schad combined for a block. Schad and Smith teamed up for a block before Martinez sliced the defense with the service ace. Up 17-14, Carroll had a kill before Smith slammed home two kills. A miscue by FMU made it 21-14. Leading 22-18, Smith added a point with a kill before an error by the Patriots made it 24-18. Schad ended the match with the kill off a pass from Bell.
The Pacers return to action Friday at the PBC Crossover against Lincoln Memorial (11 a.m.) and Carson-Newman (5 p.m.) in Jefferson City, Tennessee.