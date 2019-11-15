AUGUSTA 3, USC AIKEN 0
AUGUSTA — The USC Aiken volleyball team lost a 3-0 decision at Augusta on Friday.
Midway through the third set, Rebecca Martinez notched her 2,505 career dig, becoming the all-time digs leader in Peach Belt Conference history. She led everyone with 21 digs in the match.
Christine Carroll posted a match-high 14 kills while Abbey Schad accounted for 10 kills and a .474 attack percentage. Avery Macklin added seven kills in the contest.
Alli Bell dished out a match-high 30 assists to go along with seven digs and two kills. Emily Duggan accounted for 10 digs and three aces in the match.
Augusta used a 5-0 run late in the first set for a 25-20 win, then scored two straight points to break a 23-all tie in the second. The Jaguars put together another scoring run to break a 16-16 tie in the third for a 25-20 win.
The Pacers (24-4, 8-3 PBC) return to action at 2 p.m. Saturday at Georgia College for the regular-season finale.