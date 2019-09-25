USC Aiken volleyball standout Rebecca Martinez is again the Peach Belt Conference's Specialist of the Week, as announced by the league office.
Martinez, a native of Wellington, Florida, has earned the award in back-to-back weeks.
She guided USCA to a 4-0 weekend at the Pacer Invitational. In the win over Erskine, she posted 20 digs in the three-set victory. In the four-set win over national power West Florida, Martinez totaled a match-high 31 digs.
She wrapped up the weekend with 25 digs in the sweep of Converse and 21 digs in the victory over Valdosta State.
For the week, Martinez tallied 97 digs in 13 sets of action. She averaged 7.46 digs per frame to go along with four total aces and eight assists.
Martinez is the PBC leader and ranks seventh nationally in digs per set with 6.54, and she's second in total digs with 229. She's a big reason why the Pacers are holding opponents to a .075 hitting percentage, a mark that ranks third in the country.
USCA (11-0) begins PBC play at 2 p.m. Saturday against Flagler at the Convocation Center.