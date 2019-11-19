AUGUSTA — USC Aiken volleyball standout Rebecca Martinez has been named the Peach Belt Conference Specialist of the Week for the fourth time this season.
Martinez, a senior libero from Wellington, Florida, helped the Pacers secure a share of the PBC regular-season championship.
Martinez averaged seven digs a set in the two matches. In each contest, she registered match-high honors.
In the road match at Augusta, Martinez had 21 digs. In the third set against the Jaguars, she tallied her 2,500th career dig. Later in the set, Martinez shattered the PBC all-time career digs mark with her 2,505th career dig.
The NCAA active career leader notched 21 digs and five assists in the road win at Georgia College, helping the team secure its fourth regular-season title in the last five years.
It marked the eighth PBC Specialist of the Week award in her career.
USCA is the No. 2 seed and host of the PBC Tournament and will play a semifinal match at 2 p.m. Saturday against either third-seeded Augusta or sixth-seeded UNC Pembroke. Quarterfinal matches are scheduled for Friday at the Convocation Center, followed by Saturday's semifinals and Sunday's 1 p.m. championship match.