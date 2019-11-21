Tuesdays became awfully repetitious in the Peach Belt Conference during the volleyball regular season.
That was the day designated for the league's weekly awards, and it quickly became a showcase for USC Aiken as it went 25-4 and earned a share of the league's regular-season title for the fourth time in the last five years.
That repetition carried over into Thursday night for the biggest awards of the year – and even those were a repeat from past seasons.
Four Pacers earned all-conference honors, including three-time Libero/Defensive Specialist of the Year Rebecca Martinez and two-time PBC Player of the Year Christine Carroll. Alie Smith joined that duo on the PBC's first team, and Alli Bell earned second-team honors. Kelsey Spurlin is the league's Elite 15 award winner for the second year in a row.
Martinez, a senior libero from Wellington, Florida, is the first player in PBC history to pick up any “of the year” award three times. The NCAA Division II active career leader for digs, Martinez holds the PBC all-time, all-era career digs mark. She earned PBC Player of the Week honors four times on the year.
Martinez is a two-time All-American, including first-team All-America honors in 2018. She currently is third in Division II, averaging 6.42 digs per frame. Martinez had 20 or more digs 21 times on the year, including five matches of at least 30 digs. She posted a season-high 37 in the win over Lander on Nov. 5.
Carroll, a senior middle blocker from Cincinnati, Ohio, is the fourth player in PBC history to repeat as Player of the Year. She joins the list of Jackie Struck (2002-03, North Florida), Traci Knuth (2005-06, Armstrong Atlantic) and USCA's Ashley Diedrich (2014-15) to pick up back-to-back PBC Player of the Year honors.
A three-time PBC Player of the Week, Carroll is the PBC active leader in kills with 1,094 – and ranks 13th in PBC history on the list (modern era). She established career-high honors three times on the year for kills, with a personal-best 26 coming against Lander. Carroll led the PBC in hitting percentage and is second in kills, kills per set and solo blocks. She is ninth in blocks per set. Carroll is averaging 3.77 kills per set and is hitting .332 on the year.
Carroll’s 19 kills against Lee are the fifth-most kills in a three-set match in school history while her 26 are the eighth most in a match in USC Aiken lore. She owns the fourth, sixth and seventh-best matches in terms of attack percentage in school history.
Smith, a junior from St. Johns, Florida, is a three-time all-conference honoree, having earned second-team accolades the previous two seasons. She is second on the team with 330 kills while averaging 3.59 kills per set. Smith’s 314 digs are second most on the team. She is averaging 3.41 digs per set to go along with 4.11 points per frame.
Smith posted a season-high 20 kills in the win over Shorter, which is the third-most kills in a three-set match in school history. She garnered at least 10 kills 19 times on the year and totaled 14 double-doubles on the year. Smith accounted for a career-high 30 digs in the victory over Francis Marion on Nov. 1.
Bell, a senior from North Augusta, picked up her first all-conference award. She leads the PBC in assists per set at 10.45. Bell upped that to 11.33 assists per frame in league play. She is second in total assists in league competition with 510.
Bell accounted for a career-high 63 assists in the win over Francis Marion, which marked the fourth-most assists in a five-set match in school history while being the fifth most in school history. Bell also has the fifth-most assists in a five-set match with 62 at Lander. The 62 assists are the seventh most in a single match in school history.
Despite being at USCA for only two seasons, Bell is eighth on the all-time career chart for assists (1,497). The 1,497 assists are also third in the 25-point rally-scoring era at USC Aiken.
Spurlin is only the second USCA volleyball standout to win the Elite 15 award, given to the student-athlete with the highest cumulative GPA who competed in at least 50 percent of the team's contests that season – and the second volleyball student-athlete in PBC history to earn back-to-back awards.
Spurlin, in her fourth year on campus, maintains a 4.0 GPA in secondary education. She has played in 17 matches and 43 sets. Spurlin averages 1.47 kills per frame and has six aces on the year. She also tallied 1.88 digs per set.
Lander's Madilyn Reed, a Midland Valley grad, is the PBC Setter of the Year for the second year in a row. She leads the league in total assists and is third in assists per set. She also ranks 12th in the PBC in digs and 14th in digs per set.