Editor's note: With the Masters Tournament postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Aiken Standard will look back at a Masters-related topic each day.
Saturdays at the Masters are usually filled with plenty of excitement. That’s because the course is receptive to scoring and the players who made the cut know it’s time to make a move. Executive Editor John Boyette and Sports Reporter Kyle Dawson rank the best Moving Day moments in Masters history.
John Boyette
- Tiger Woods, 2005: It’s no coincidence that the record for most consecutive birdies came in the third round. In a weather-delayed round, Woods electrified Augusta National by making seven in a row to tie the record set by Steve Pate in 1999. But the catch is it came over two days; Woods birdied 7-9 on Saturday before the round was suspended. He came out Sunday morning on fire, making birdies at 10, 11, 12 and 13. It all added up to a fourth green jacket on Sunday evening.
- Johnny Miller, 1975: No one could match Miller when he got on a hot streak. But for two rounds he was cold at Augusta National, and he was 11 behind Jack Nicklaus entering the third round. Then he reeled off six consecutive birdies from No. 2 through No. 7. By the end of the day, he had moved into third place.
- Nick Price, 1986: He barely made the cut, then proceeded to bogey the first hole of the third round. Undeterred, Price then made 10 birdies to shoot a course-record 63. It got him a spot in the final pairing Sunday, but his hot streak didn’t last and he wound up fifth.
- Ben Hogan, 1967: The Hawk was 14 years removed from his last major triumph, but that didn’t mean he couldn’t still perform at a very high level. The 54-year-old Hogan shot a 66 that included a scorching 30 on the incoming nine.
- Jack Nicklaus, 1965: How do you break a three-way tie with your good friends and rivals? You go out and shoot 64, that’s what. Nicklaus, in what he called one of his “easiest” rounds ever, dominated Augusta National with eight birdies to leave Arnold Palmer and Gary Player in his dust. He matched the course record that day and went on to establish marks for lowest score (271) and margin of victory (9) that stood for decades.
Kyle Dawson
- Tiger Woods, 2005: This was moving day at its finest. Six shots back of Chris DiMarco at the start of the round and four behind halfway through it, Tiger made nine birdies – including a record-tying seven in a row – in a round of 65 to take a three-stroke lead into the final 18.
- Tiger Woods, 1997: Wait a minute – didn't Tiger blow everyone away in '97? How does that make the list? Well, because of what he did that Saturday. Tiger was three shots clear of the field at the start of the day, then shot 65 to increase his lead to nine on his way to a dominant, historic victory.
- Nick Price, 1986: Simply put, it's the best third round in Masters history. Price was nowhere to be found on the leaderboard through 36 holes. Nine behind leader Seve Ballesteros, Price bogeyed No. 1 Saturday and then made 10 birdies, including six from Nos. 10-16, in a 63 that got him within a shot of Greg Norman.
- Jack Nicklaus, 1965: Golf doesn't get much better than Nicklaus, Arnold Palmer and Gary Player sharing the lead on the weekend at Augusta National. Jack made sure it didn't last long, though. He birdied five of his first eight holes in a bogey-free 64 to take a five-shot lead on his way to a record-setting win.
- Phil Mickelson, 2006: This one doesn't jump off the page the way the others do – it was only a 2-under 70 and not some birdie bonanza like the others. However, that 70 took Mickelson from four shots back to a one-shot lead heading into the final round of his second Masters win.