No. 2 WAGENER-SALLEY 49, No. 4 BLACKVILLE-HILDA 12
WAGENER — It was a quiet scene inside the Wagener-Salley locker room at halftime of the second-ranked War Eagles' football game Friday against No. 4 Blackville-Hilda.
Quiet, but intense.
The War Eagles led 20-6, sure, but they had just played an uncharacteristic second quarter filled with self-inflicted errors – like a string of penalties that ruined their own drives followed by flags that extended the Hawks' possessions.
Wagener-Salley stopped Blackville-Hilda near the goal line as time ran out in the half, but even then the War Eagles sort of freestyled a bit to do it – the defensive calls weren't getting into the huddle, so they just made the stop on their own.
Head coach Willie Fox didn't yell and scream, but he wanted to see his guys stick to the game plan and execute – and he wanted to see them respond to some serious competition.
They did. The War Eagles scored 29 straight points in the second half in a 49-12 win that has massive implications in the Region 3-A race and the upcoming state rankings.
"They did a really good job. This is the first time we've been in a competitive game in a while, and I thought they responded," said Fox, a winner in his 50th game as Wagener-Salley's head coach. "... What we did a good job of in the second half is actually executing. Instead of just playing off of athleticism, because that's what we've been able to do, we were able to execute and play football the way it's supposed to be played. I'm proud of the way they responded when they got punched in the mouth, and they finished."
Jhuatieq Davis led eight different Wagener-Salley (5-0, 2-0 Region 3-A) ball carriers with 104 yards rushing and two touchdowns on eight carries. Kevin Jackson had 72 yards and a touchdown on nine carries, and he threw a touchdown pass. AJ Swedenburg caught four passes for 108 yards and two touchdowns, and Gaige Starnes passed for 109 yards and two scores, rushed for 45 and caught a 25-yard touchdown pass from Jackson.
The War Eagles' offense effectively mixed up their plays to get so many different players involved. The Hawks had to chase around speedsters like Jackson and Kaleb Shaw in the early going, only to get hammered by Davis, Ethan Stroman and Ryant Argroe after that.
"I think the past couple years we've been able to overpower some teams," said Fox. "When we run up against a team we can't exactly gash all the time with the power, we have to find another way. And we were able to do that tonight. ... We're gonna need to be able to do that. If we can make a playoff run like we hope to make, there's gonna be some teams that we can't just line up and mash all the time. We work hard to do it, but we need to be able to do some other things, too, and I think we proved we can do that tonight."
Blackville-Hilda (3-2, 1-1) quarterback Adonis Davis rushed for 125 yards and two touchdowns, and he got the Hawks on the scoreboard in the second quarter by leading a touchdown drive during which he ran the ball for 57 yards on four carries. They were back in scoring position again in the closing seconds of the half and had a shot at making it a one-score game, but they ultimately ran out of time and then were hit with a Wagener-Salley onslaught.
The War Eagles adjusted their defense, utilizing a nose guard instead of playing a four-man front to try to take away some of Davis' running ability. That put a little more pressure on the secondary, but they responded by holding Davis to 3 of 18 passing for 24 yards and an interception – a one-hander by Shaw.
The rest of the Hawks' runners were limited to 35 yards on 16 carries.
The War Eagles struck first with a little trickery, as Jackson took a pitch on third-and-14 and flipped a pass forward to Starnes, who tipped it to himself and raced in for a 25-yard touchdown with 2:52 left in the first quarter.
Swedenburg returned Blackville-Hilda's ensuing punt for a touchdown, but it was erased due to a flag on the play. The War Eagles weren't out of the end zone for long – Jackson scored from 34 yards out on second down for a 14-0 lead in the final minute of the quarter.
Starnes found Swedenburg for a 44-yard score a minute into the second quarter for a 20-0 lead, and that looked like it might be the dagger.
But Blackville-Hilda fought back on the next drive, riding the legs of Davis into the end zone. He made it 20-6 with 8:02 left in the half, and then the Hawks found themselves just outside the War Eagles' 20 with under a minute to go in the half. They couldn't get into the end zone, though, and missed a chance to get within one score.
Wagener-Salley took the second-half kickoff and powered down the field for a touchdown drive that bled 6:15 off the clock. Argroe scored from the 2 to make it 28-6, and then the rout was on in the fourth quarter.
The War Eagles ended the night with 432 yards of offense – 292 rushing, 140 passing. In the process, they solidified themselves as the favorites to win Region 3-A for the second year in a row – and have as strong of a case as anybody for the No. 1 ranking in the state.