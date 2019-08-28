AJ Chandler, WR/DB
Williston-Elko
Chandler had one of the top offensive performances of the week, catching seven passes for 190 yards and a touchdown in a 69-14 loss to Barnwell. Chandler did most of his damage in Friday night's first half, and he also helped the Blue Devils get better field position with some nice kickoff returns.
Jamari Chisolm, RB
Barnwell
Chisolm turned in one of the best rushing performances the area has seen in years. Against Williston-Elko, Chisolm carried the ball 16 times for 282 yards and six touchdowns. He averaged more than 17 yards per carry behind the second-ranked Warhorses' dominant offensive line.
Jhuatieq Davis, DL/RB
Wagener-Salley
Davis terrorized Pelion in a variety of ways Friday night. Defensively, he made 13 tackles (eight for loss), forced two fumbles and recovered a fumble. Offensively, he had a rushing touchdown and two two-point conversions in the third-ranked War Eagles' 46-2 victory.
Charles Hammond, DL
North Augusta
Hammond had a hand in creating a couple of turnovers Monday for the ninth-ranked Yellow Jackets in their season-opening loss at Thomson. Hammond forced a fumble and intercepted a pass.
Aaron Mazzell, LB
South Aiken
Mazzell turned in a strong performance in Friday night's 21-2 loss at Greenwood. He recorded four tackles for loss, gave the T-Breds the ball back on a fumble and created their only points with a safety.
Tres Rimes, QB
Williston-Elko
Rimes faced heavy pressure throughout the game from Barnwell, but he still completed a dozen passes for 224 yards and a touchdown. He also ran for a 4-yard score to help the Blue Devils get within 14 points at halftime.
Justin Rouse, LB
Strom Thurmond
Rouse starred in a big defensive performance by seventh-ranked Strom Thurmond against Saluda. Rouse made seven tackles (one for loss), had a sack and returned an interception for a touchdown in the Rebels' last-second loss.
Deshawn Watson, LB
Barnwell
Watson picked up right where he left off last year by harassing another offense. He was everywhere defensively for the Warhorses against Williston-Elko, with 12 tackles (three for loss), two sacks and an interception in a lopsided victory.
Allan Williams, DB
Strom Thurmond
Saluda wasn't shy about throwing the ball downfield against Strom Thurmond, and on several occasions the Rebels' defenders made the Tigers pay. Williams did it twice, recording a pair of picks in the 22-21 loss.
Westin Williams, DL/TE
Wagener-Salley
Williams lived in Pelion's backfield Friday on a night where the War Eagles played aggressive defensively. Williams made 13 tackles (eight for loss) to go along with a sack and three forced fumbles.