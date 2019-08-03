It would be best not to tell Aiken's 14U baseball team that they don't belong at the Dixie Boys World Series.
They wouldn't believe it, anyway, and Saturday they went out and proved they deserved their spot with a 3-0 win over Texarkana, Arkansas, in their opening tournament game at Citizens Park.
"Any time you're the host, sometimes teams tend to think you're kind of here by default," said Aiken head coach Chris Lincoln. "But we know we put together a good team. ... We were ready. We know we put together a competitive team, and they came out and showed it."
Brayden Robison got the start on the mound and kept Arkansas off-balance all afternoon. He tossed 6⅓ scoreless innings before exiting after 97 pitches. He said afterward it felt like any other tournament, or any other game, or anything else he's experienced in baseball, but this one will certainly occupy a special place in his memory.
"It's always the best feeling," he said. "It's always a great feeling to get hugs from all your teammates after you throw, I think it was a three-hit game, and have one of your friends come in and finish it out for you and beat a team that's a top team in the nation. It's a great feeling."
Aiken got off to a quick start, plating two runs in the top of the first inning to grab the lead. Between Robison's pitching and everyone else's defense, those two runs were more than enough. Tristan Russell took over with one out in the bottom of the seventh and closed out the victory.
"Me and some of the coaches talked, we knew we were batting first and if we could jump on them and kind of break the ice a little bit, get things flowing – those two runs, got an extra one later on, they turned out to be the difference," said Lincoln.
The victory matches Aiken up with the 14U group from Hudson, Texas, at 4 p.m. Sunday on Field 8 with a chance to make a big leap forward in the Dixie Boys World Series bracket.
Aiken's 13U group faces an uphill climb, however, following a 17-4 loss to Huntington, Texas in their opening game in the Junior Dixie Boys World Series.
Aiken trailed early in that one, with Texas striking for four runs in the first inning and quickly pushing the lead to 9-0. Aiken plated three to cut into the deficit heading into the fifth inning, but Texas quickly added four more runs in the top of the fifth for a 13-3 lead.
Aiken's 13U is back in action at 1 p.m. Sunday on Field 7 against Charlotte County, Virginia, in an elimination game.
Other winners' bracket games for the 14Us are Mississippi vs. Louisiana at 1 p.m. on Field 9 and North Carolina vs. Alabama at 4 p.m. on Field 9. Virginia and Georgia play an elimination game at 10 a.m. on Field 8, while Moncks Corner and Tennessee do the same on Field 9.
The winners' bracket games for the 13Us are Sumter vs. Tennessee at 1 p.m. on Field 6, Mississippi vs. Alabama at 4 p.m. on Field 6 and Louisiana vs. Texas at 4 p.m. on Field 7. The other elimination games are Florida vs. Beaufort County at 10 a.m. on Field 6 and Georgia vs. North Carolina at 10 a.m. on Field 7.