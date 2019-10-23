The Aiken High cross country teams have started a little bit of a tradition of winning region championships.
That tradition continued Wednesday at Boyd Pond Park.
The Hornets swept the Region 5-AAAA titles to keep their streaks alive – that's six in a row now for the girls and five in a row for the boys.
"The girls' team has been strong for the last several years, so I knew that if we ran a good race we were gonna win a region championship. On the boys' side, it was a lot closer," said coach Roger Carpenter, whose boys' team had just two varsity returners from last year. "It was basically like a new team. We ran against these teams at a pre-region, and North Augusta and South Aiken beat us there. We kept working and kept working. We were ready to go today, and they were able to have good runs and get a win."
Aiken's girls had six finishers in the top 10, led by region champion Victoria Colon-LaBorde. She increased her lead during the later stages of the race to finish at 20:59.80, a little more than 20 seconds ahead of South Aiken's Ryley Graham. South Aiken's Lexi Taylor finished third, followed by Aiken's Kathryn Davis and Midland Valley's Grace Ann Thompkins.
Maggie O'Leary, Emma Poteat and Carolina Pettigrew took sixth through eighth and Elizabeth Colon-LaBorde took 10th for the Hornets, who finished with a total of 26 points. South Aiken was second with 41, followed by Midland Valley (76), North Augusta (110) and Brookland-Cayce (114).
That title was more or less expected, according to Carpenter. Another victory for the boys wasn't as certain coming into Wednesday, especially after that pre-region result. But Carpenter saw the team build confidence as the region meet got closer, and he said his runners told him they'd win if they could finish in certain times – they did.
Four Aiken runners finished in the top 10, led by a runner-up finish from Peter Caldwell. Jason Embrose was fifth, Nicholas Judd was sixth and Cole DeWitt finished ninth. Ethan Toury added a 15th-place finish for a championship-winning total of 37 points.
"Learning to win and winning the big things is a mental thing," said Carpenter. "Once you start doing it, it's kind of expected. Sometimes, it still comes out that way. Sometimes if you're on the other side it's harder to break through, which you see in sports all the time. A lot of it, especially in high school, is a lot of mental stuff."
North Augusta was second at 54 points with top-10 finishers Eddie Burch in seventh, Tommy Burch in eighth and Marshall Redd in 10th.
South Aiken's Garrison Frazier was first off the line and stayed there all race long for a 40-second victory with a time of 18:07.16 to lead the T-Breds, who also got a fourth-place finish from Justin Hansen and scored 63 points. Midland Valley (121) was fourth, led by a 14th-place finish from Tre White, followed by Brookland-Cayce (129) and Airport (132).
Up next is the Class AAAA state championship qualifier, scheduled for Nov. 9 in Greenwood. The state championship meet is scheduled for Nov. 16 in Camden.