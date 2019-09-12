Football
Barnwell 49, Burke 6
Second-ranked Barnwell rolled to another lopsided win, building a 42-0 halftime lead on the way to a 49-6 win at The Citadel. Craig Pender rushed for a touchdown and threw two TD passes to Marcus Robinson, Jamari Chisolm rushed for two scores, Deshawn Watson returned an interception for a touchdown, and TJ Miller had a rushing touchdown. The Warhorses (4-0) have a road game at Class AAA Wade Hampton next Friday.
Silver Bluff 42, Denmark-Olar 14
Silver Bluff rushed for six touchdowns in a win over Denmark-Olar, the seventh-ranked team in Class A. The Bulldogs (2-1) host Allendale-Fairfax next Friday.
LBC Middle 48, A.L Corbett Middle 14
Brayden Anderson and Preston McNair led the way offensively for LBC, and Trav'e Berrian and Torion Whiteside also added scores. LBC plays Leavelle McCampbell on Wednesday.
Volleyball
Fox Creek 3, Grovetown 1
Fox Creek moved to 8-4-1 for the season with a 25-19, 14-25, 26-24, 25-21 win over Grovetown.
Strom Thurmond 3, Edisto 0
Strom Thurmond swept Edisto, 25-12, 25-5, 25-16, in its Region 5-AAA opener. Baylee Burckhalter had a team-high nine aces. Arissa Holden had seven aces and five kills. Whitney Davis and Makenzie Wise each had five kills and two blocks, and Ashley Deese had five kills. The Rebels host Batesburg-Leesville at 6 p.m. Monday.