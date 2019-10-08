Volleyball
South Aiken 3, North Augusta 0
South Aiken continued its unbeaten run through Region 5-AAAA play with a 25-13, 25-14, 25-13 win over North Augusta on Tuesday. The T-Breds (17-9-2, 7-0) have a road match Thursday at Airport. The Yellow Jackets (9-15, 5-3) host Midland Valley on Thursday.
Fox Creek 3, Abbeville 1
Fox Creek avenged its only loss in Region 2-AA play and took over first place in the league with a 26-24, 15-25, 25-17, 25-20 victory over Abbeville on Tuesday. The Predators (16-8-1, 6-1) visit Saluda on Thursday.