Girls' Golf
Area golfers compete in state championships
Four area girls competed as individuals in the South Carolina High School League state golf championships, held Monday and Tuesday.
South Aiken's Lindsey Greene led the locals in Class AAAA by tying for 12th with a total score of 172 (88-84) at Shipyard Golf Club on Hilton Head Island. Aiken's Victoria Hill (91-96) tied for 27th at 187, and North Augusta's Isabella Waters (98-94) finished in 34th at 192.
Daniel won the team championship by 52 strokes, and Wren's Chloe Holder (72-68—140) won the individual title by four shots.
Fox Creek's Maycie Rice competed in the Class AAA state championship tournament at the General James Hackler Course at Coastal Carolina University. Rice, who made history as Fox Creek's first girls' golfer to play in a state championship, finished 47th at 182 (90-92).
Oceanside Collegiate won the team event by 31 shots, and the Landsharks' Emma Schimpf (69-69—138) won the individual title by a shot over Chesnee's Isabella Britt (72-67—139).
Volleyball
Hilton Head Island 3, Aiken 0
Top-seeded Hilton Head Island ended Aiken's season in the second round of the playoffs in straight sets.