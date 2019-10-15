Volleyball
South Aiken 3, Midland Valley 0
No tiebreakers will be necessary in the Region 5-AAAA volleyball race this year, as South Aiken swept Midland Valley on Tuesday to move to 9-0 in league play and cannot be caught.
The T-Breds (19-9-2, 9-0 Region 5-AAAA) won 25-14, 25-13, 25-9 and host Airport on Thursday with a chance to finish with an undefeated record in region play. The Mustangs visit Columbia High on Thursday.
Fox Creek 3, Batesburg-Leesville 1
Fox Creek moved to 8-1 in Region 2-AA play with a 25-11, 23-25, 25-14, 25-19 win over Batesburg-Leesville. The Predators (18-8-1 overall) can win the region outright for the second year in a row with a victory Thursday at Silver Bluff.