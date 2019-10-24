Volleyball
Lander 3, USC Aiken 2
GREENWOOD — Lander handed USC Aiken its first Peach Belt Conference loss with a 20-25, 27-25, 18-25, 25-23, 15-11 victory.
The Pacers are now 21-2 on the year, including 5-1 in league play. The Bearcats are 16-6 and also 5-1 in conference play.
Christine Carroll led everyone with a career-high 25 kills. She added three blocks and two aces. Alie Smith accounted for 17 kills and a career-best 22 digs for a double-double. Abbey Schad posted 13 kills while hitting .423.
Alli Bell registered a career-high 62 assists to go along with eight digs and six kills.
Defensively, Rebecca Martinez totaled 28 digs while Kari Mercer and Emily Duggan each registered career-high efforts of 18 and 17 digs, respectively.
Conference Specialist of the Week Madilyn Reed, a Midland Valley product, had a double-double with 40 assists and 21 digs for the Bearcats. Boo Luther, a Fox Creek product, had 12 digs.
The Pacers return to action at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1 when they host Francis Marion.
Aiken 3, Dreher 0
Aiken High swept Dreher in the opening round of the Class AAAA playoffs. The second-seeded Hornets will visit top-seeded Hilton Head Island on Tuesday.