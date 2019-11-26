Boys' Basketball
Aiken 65, Lakewood 61
Aiken overcame a halftime deficit to win its opener at the Schlotzky's Carolina Thanksgiving Tip-Off on Tuesday. RJ Felton had 26 points, seven rebounds and four assists, Charvis Jones had 15 points and four rebounds, and Darin Parker had nine points, 12 rebounds and three steals.
Midland Valley 58, Eau Claire 39
Midland Valley picked up a road win Tuesday at Eau Claire.
Summerville 84, Silver Bluff 64
Nick Brown scored a team-high 21 points, Khiree Cummings had 15 and Mike Moody scored 11 for Silver Bluff on Tuesday.
White Knoll 59, Fox Creek 48
Fox Creek fell to White Knoll on Tuesday of the Lake Murray Tip-Off.
South Aiken 70, Chapin 68
South Aiken opened its season with a win over Chapin on Monday at the Tip Off at the Dam. Donavan Hodge led the T-Breds with 17 points, Devionne Burnett scored 11 and Dominick Hodge added 10.
Dreher 50, Midland Valley 47
Midland Valley came up just short Monday despite 17 points from Dez Evans in the opening game of the Capital City Tipoff.
Wilson 39, Fox Creek 25
Fox Creek fell to Wilson on Monday in the opening game of the Lake Murray Tip-Off.
River Bluff 81, Silver Bluff 39
Darius Johnson led Silver Bluff in scoring with 10 points, Mike Moody scored eight and Mari Gaines added seven Monday.
Wardlaw 65, Laurens Academy 56 (OT)
Caleb Martin had 21 points and 21 rebounds, and Avery Spurlock had 19 points and eight rebounds for Wardlaw (1-0) on Monday in the Patriots' season opener.
Girls' Basketball
North Augusta 76, Richmond County 10
North Augusta raced out to a 53-8 halftime lead and coasted past Academy of Richmond County on Monday at the Glenn Hills Tournament.