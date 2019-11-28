Boys' Basketball
Aiken 64, Blythewood 42
RJ Felton had 17 points, six rebounds and three steals, Charvis Jones scored 15 points, Darin Parker had 12 points and five rebounds, and Treshaun Prupis had nine points and seven rebounds for the Hornets on Wednesday at the Schlotzky's Carolina Thanksgiving Tip-Off. Aiken plays Lower Richland at 5 p.m. Friday in the Carl Williams Bracket championship at Keenan High School.
Midland Valley 64, Mid-Carolina 63
Midland Valley's Tre Smith hit the game-winning 3-pointer with 7 seconds left for Midland Valley on Wednesday in the fifth-place game at the Capital City Tipoff.
River Bluff 73, South Aiken 42
South Aiken fell behind early and could never catch up Wednesday against River Bluff in the Tip-Off at the Dam championship game. Michael James scored a team-high 15 points, and Donavan Hodge added eight for the T-Breds.
Fox Creek 53, Richard Winn 51
Fox Creek picked up a win Wednesday at the Lake Murray Tip-Off to advance to the fifth-place game at 2:30 p.m. Friday against Lugoff-Elgin at White Knoll High School.