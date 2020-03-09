Baseball
Midland Valley 7, Irmo 1
Brenden Moyer went 2-for-2 with a double and two RBI, Charlie Bussey had a double and two walks, and Zac Silas had a double for the Mustangs. Harper Puckett got the start on the mound and allowed one run on three hits over five innings while striking out six. Luke Boyd pitched the final two innings, allowing just one hit while striking out two batters. The Mustangs visit Airport at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
Barnwell 13, Silver Bluff 2
Barnwell moved to 3-1 with a five-inning win over Silver Bluff. The Warhorses hosts Allendale-Fairfax at 5 p.m. Wednesday to open Region 5-AA play. Silver Bluff starts Region 2-AA play at 6 p.m. Tuesday against Ninety Six.
Williston-Elko 6, Ridge Spring-Monetta 5
Williston-Elko came from behind to win the Region 3-A opener. Williston-Elko visits Hunter-Kinard-Tyler at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Silver Bluff JV 11, Barnwell JV 1
Softball
North Augusta 14, Airport 0
Katelyn Cochran allowed only one hit in a five-inning shutout against Airport. North Augusta hosts Brookland-Cayce at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Ridge Spring-Monetta 33, Williston-Elko 7
Mikala Middlebrooks went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two stolen bases, Jersey Howie went 3-for-4 with two doubles, three steals and four RBI, Miley Coffey went 4-for-5 with two RBI and three steals, and Courtney Lee struck out six in a complete game victory for Ridge Spring-Monetta. RS-M hosts Blackville-Hilda at 5 p.m. Friday.