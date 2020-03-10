Baseball
Midland Valley 3, Airport 1
Brenden Moyer struck out 12 batters in 5⅔ innings pitched and drove in three runs as Midland Valley opened Region 5-AAAA play with a win at Airport. Charlie Bussey went 2-for-3 at the plate and scored all three runs, and Austin Paradise went 1-for-3. Zac Silas pitched the final 1⅓ innings to pick up the save. The Mustangs (4-1, 1-0) host Silver Bluff at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Fox Creek 3, Batesburg-Leesville 2
Fox Creek opened Region 2-AA play with a walk-off win over Batesburg-Leesville. The Predators visit Blue Ridge at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Brookland-Cayce 5, North Augusta 4
Brookland-Cayce picked up a walk-off win over North Augusta after trailing 4-1 in the sixth inning. The teams meet again Friday in North Augusta.
Softball
North Augusta 19, Brookland-Cayce 0
Jasmine Shults and Kadence Adams each homered as North Augusta pounded out 20 hits in a five-inning win over Brookland-Cayce. Adams and Chloe Shults combined to pitch a one-hitter for the Yellow Jackets, who are 2-0 in Region 5-AAAA play.
Boys' Soccer
Midland Valley 8, Keenan 0
Yair Cano had a hat trick, Jacob Clerc scored twice, and Parker Welsh, Pedro Hernandez and Coleman Palmer scored a goal apiece for Midland Valley. The Mustangs (3-0) host Cross on Thursday.